UK Researchers Offering $4.6K and Unlimited Video Games to Get Infected With Coronavirus

Do you volunteer as tribute? Researchers in the UK are currently looking for volunteers to offer to be infected with a coronavirus and held in quarantine to help them find a vaccine more quickly. According to Newshub, these volunteers will be paid £3,500 (about $4,600) for their time and effort.

They will have to be injected with two common strains of coronavirus, 0c43 and 229E, which are similar to COVID-19 but not as severe or deadly. These two strains reportedly only cause a "mild respiratory illness." After being injected, the volunteers will then spend two weeks in a "secure London facility," where they will be banned from having contact with the outside world and monitored for developing symptoms. 