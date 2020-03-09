UK Researchers Offering $4.6K and Unlimited Video Games to Get Infected With Coronavirus

Staff will collect nasal samples, blood, and dirty tissues and measure the virus present. They won't be allowed to exercise (great!) or have physical contact with other people (not so great!). Researchers will also control their diet for the duration of the testing.

"However," Newshub reports, "they will be allowed to spend their time watching TV and playing video games." The company that owns the lab, Hvivo, says on its website that each room has "everything you need to relax, including a flat-screen TV, PlayStation 3, WiFi, and en-suite bathroom."

If you don't mind some coughing and nose-blowing to go along with it, this kind of sounds like a great vacation.