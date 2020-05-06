Only One Couple Is Still Together From 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' (SPOILERS)

According to Reality Steve, it came down to two couples in the finals: Chris Watson and Bri Strauss , who was previously dumped while shopping for a wedding dress, and Jamie Gabrielle and former American Idol contestant Trevor Holmes.

For their final live performances, Trevor and Jamie sang an original song and "Speechless” by Dan + Shay while Chris and Bri sang “Give Me Love” by Ed Sheeran.

"After deliberation, judges determined Chris and Bri were the winners," Reality Steve tweeted. "They won the opportunity to write and record some original music and make at least one music video. They will also be going on tour once the finale airs."

Now, due to the novel coronavirus, the couple's tour will be put on hold, but they are very much still together.