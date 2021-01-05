'RHOD' Star D'Andra Simmons Tested Positive for COVID-19 in December 2020

On Jan. 1, 2021, D'Andra Simmons took it to Instagram to reveal that she left the UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Tex. The star of RHOD was taken to the hospital with low oxygen levels after testing positive for COVID-19 . So, what happened?

'RHOD' D'Andra Simmons contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19) in December 2020.

D'Andra celebrated the holidays with her husband of six years, Jeremy Lock, stepson, Koen, the family matriarch, Mama Dee, and her new Brussels Griffon puppy, Ruby Rose.

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

D'Andra was admitted to the UT Southwestern Medical Center with low oxygen levels in December 2020. Her representative, Kelly Brady, told People that she was treated with Remdesivir. "Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and her family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery," Kelly told the outlet.

The news left D'Andra's co-stars, friends, and fans equally worried. "Please pray for @dandrasimmons, she has COVID, is in ICU on oxygen," wrote Jennifer Davis Long in an Instagram story. "Just heard from D'Andra and she is asking for your prayers. She's in the hospital and struggling," reads a now-deleted tweet by podcaster Kate Casey.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

It's understood that D'Andra was released from the hospital on New Year's Eve. "Who's ready to watch SEASON 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas with me tonight? I'll be watching the premiere from the comfort of MY HOME!" reads the Instagram post she shared on Jan. 1, 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

"Also, I want to send so much love and gratitude to all of the staff at UTSW Hospital. From the nurses, techs, doctors and everyone in between who helped me throughout my time at the hospital. I want to say THANK YOU for taking such good care of me and putting your own health on the line to make sure I recovered safely," she added.

Article continues below advertisement