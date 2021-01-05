'RHOD' Star D'Andra Simmons Tested Positive for COVID-19 in December 2020

'RHOD' Star D'Andra Simmons Tested Positive for COVID-19 in December 2020By Leila Kozma
On Jan. 1, 2021, D'Andra Simmons took it to Instagram to reveal that she left the UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Tex. The star of RHOD was taken to the hospital with low oxygen levels after testing positive for COVID-19. So, what happened?
'RHOD' D'Andra Simmons contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19) in December 2020.
D'Andra celebrated the holidays with her husband of six years, Jeremy Lock, stepson, Koen, the family matriarch, Mama Dee, and her new Brussels Griffon puppy, Ruby Rose.
D'Andra was admitted to the UT Southwestern Medical Center with low oxygen levels in December 2020. Her representative, Kelly Brady, told People that she was treated with Remdesivir.
"Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and her family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery," Kelly told the outlet.
The news left D'Andra's co-stars, friends, and fans equally worried.
"Please pray for @dandrasimmons, she has COVID, is in ICU on oxygen," wrote Jennifer Davis Long in an Instagram story.
"Just heard from D'Andra and she is asking for your prayers. She's in the hospital and struggling," reads a now-deleted tweet by podcaster Kate Casey.
It's understood that D'Andra was released from the hospital on New Year's Eve.
"Who's ready to watch SEASON 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas with me tonight? I'll be watching the premiere from the comfort of MY HOME!" reads the Instagram post she shared on Jan. 1, 2021.
"Also, I want to send so much love and gratitude to all of the staff at UTSW Hospital. From the nurses, techs, doctors and everyone in between who helped me throughout my time at the hospital. I want to say THANK YOU for taking such good care of me and putting your own health on the line to make sure I recovered safely," she added.
"Yay, this is the BEST New Year's Eve night I could have ever imagined. I'm so happy to be home and with my #hotthubby @jeremytlock again! I'm out of the @utswmed COVID Ward and taking time to relax and recover at home. Finally something good to come out of 2020! God Bless," she went on to say.
D'Andra isn't the only star associated with the franchise who had to battle the illness.
Shannon Beador revealed that she and her daughters tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020. Her co-stars on RHOC, Emily and Shane Simpson, came down with the illness in the summer of 2020.
Kelly Dodd's mother, Bobbi Meza, was hospitalized in the fall of 2020. RHOBH star Kyle Richards, her sister, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit Kemsley were all diagnosed with the illness in late 2020.
The best way to prevent contracting or spreading the coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.
Season 5 of RHOD premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.