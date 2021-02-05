Parkland Survivor David Hogg Founds Company to Rival "White Supremacist" MyPillow

Parkland Survivor David Hogg Founds Company to Rival "White Supremacist" MyPillowBy Chris Barilla
Gun control advocate and Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg is seemingly looking to get one of his biggest haters, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, where it hurts most by founding a rival pillow company.
After months of being completely shrouded in controversy thanks to his fervent support of former President Donald Trump, and claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Mike Lindell's business, MyPillow, took a serious hit. With countless big-box retailers pulling their contracts with the pillow maker, his business has been in fairly hot water for some time.
Now, David is looking to truly end Mike's reign as a pillow czar by offering a competing product that he claims will be sustainably sourced, made well, and will "not attempt a white supremacist overthrow of the United States government."
David Hogg's pillow company started from an idea on social media.
In a tweet sent out on Feb. 5, 2021, investor and entrepreneur William LeGate proposed to David that they start a rival pillow company to attempt to fully put MyPillow out of business. What ensued next was a hilarious series of events in which William documented his extensive research into the pillow market, purchasing countless other brand's products to sample and discuss features with David in forming their new, ultimate pillow.
Although many believed that the idea was initially a prank, both William and David confirmed through various tweets that they were indeed serious about the venture, with David saying that "the website will be up in a couple weeks we are very much in the early stages right now." Although he did not say a set date for the pillow's release, the duo has been actively sharing their progress on social media and even seemingly already secured a supplier for their product.
The pair claim that their forthcoming sleep products will be union-made in the U.S., supportive of worthy progressive causes, and most importantly, not bolstered by anybody who is attempting to cause a supreme level of discourse about the U.S. government.
MyPillow's business was already in jeopardy prior to David's announcement.
Per an interview with NBC last month, Mike claimed that his MyPillow products were being dropped by major retailers at a high rate. He told the outlet, "a group has attacked my vendors" threatening "a boycott if they don’t comply" and drop MyPillow products from their lineup.
With a close personal relationship to former President Trump, Mike has been a highly controversial figure ever since the presidential election was held, being one of the most outspoken voices claiming that large scale voter fraud was perpetrated to ensure that Trump lost.
His claims have landed him in some potentially hot water outside of his business failures, given that now in the legal eyes of Dominion, the company that maintained a large number of voting machines used in the presidential election, has come under fire due to unsubstantiated voter fraud assertions. Per The Washington Post, the company warned Mike of potential forthcoming legal action due to his role in perpetuating the unfounded notion.