Parkland Survivor David Hogg Founds Company to Rival "White Supremacist" MyPillow

Gun control advocate and Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg is seemingly looking to get one of his biggest haters, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, where it hurts most by founding a rival pillow company.

After months of being completely shrouded in controversy thanks to his fervent support of former President Donald Trump, and claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Mike Lindell's business, MyPillow, took a serious hit. With countless big-box retailers pulling their contracts with the pillow maker, his business has been in fairly hot water for some time.

Now, David is looking to truly end Mike's reign as a pillow czar by offering a competing product that he claims will be sustainably sourced, made well, and will "not attempt a white supremacist overthrow of the United States government."

David Hogg's pillow company started from an idea on social media.

In a tweet sent out on Feb. 5, 2021, investor and entrepreneur William LeGate proposed to David that they start a rival pillow company to attempt to fully put MyPillow out of business. What ensued next was a hilarious series of events in which William documented his extensive research into the pillow market, purchasing countless other brand's products to sample and discuss features with David in forming their new, ultimate pillow.

Although many believed that the idea was initially a prank, both William and David confirmed through various tweets that they were indeed serious about the venture, with David saying that "the website will be up in a couple weeks we are very much in the early stages right now." Although he did not say a set date for the pillow's release, the duo has been actively sharing their progress on social media and even seemingly already secured a supplier for their product.

