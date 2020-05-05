Wondering How 'Dead to Me' Season 2 Will Play Out? We’ve Got Spoilers!By Katie Garrity
Updated
Netflix has really brought out the big guns during the quarantine to keep us all from basically losing our minds while we stay inside and try to flatten the curve during the COVID-19 pandemic. From Tiger King to Hollywood to another season of Ozark, we have found solace and escape in these characters and their troubles.
Just when we thought we might run out of content to binge during quarantine, Netflix is serving up another season of the critically acclaimed Dead to Me. Season 2 of Dead to Me is set to premiere Friday, May 8, and fans are wondering what it could have in store after the insane cliffhanger of Season 1. Warning: spoilers for Season 1 and 2 of Dead to Me ahead!
The first season of ‘Dead to Me’ left off on a huge cliffhanger.
Dead to Me follows Jen, a grieving widow obsessed with hunting down the hit-and-run driver responsible for her husband's death. While seeking out support from a grief group, she meets and forms a fast friendship with Judy, who says that she has suffered some loss of her own.
Turns out that Judy is not being 100 percent truthful with Jen about her life and has secrets that could tear her life (and Jen’s life) apart even more so. When we left off at the end of Season 1, Judy confesses to Jen that she was, in fact, responsible for the death of her husband.
That’s not even the most intense part of the Season 1 finale. The final shot is Jen standing over the body of Judy’s ex-fiancé Steve Wood, played by James Marsden, with a gun in her hand. Call it even?
In Season 2, Jen and Judy’s friendship will become deeper.
Now the two really share a bond and with others catching onto what they have done, they need to stick together more than ever.
Dead to Me creator, Liz Feldman, told Entertainment Weekly, “It will be about the further exploration of this friendship, and relationship, and now very complicated dynamic, or even more complicated dynamic, between these two women...What I wanted to do was create a situation where they’re forced together, and they need each other now in some ways more than they did at the beginning of season one.”
The FBI is sniffing around Jen and Judy this season.
According to the new trailer Netflix released for Season 2, it looks like the FBI is starting to get a bit suspicious of Jen and Judy.
It looks like Jen and Judy must do all they can to help cover up the murder of Judy’s fiance, Steve. Though it’s looking like that may be difficult with the FBI on their trail. In the trailer, Jen, in a panic, says to Judy, “The FBI are good at connecting dots. And we are the f--king dots!”
From the looks of it, Detective Ana Perez, played by Diana Maria Riva, is leading the charge. She ominously tells Judy, “I’m warning you. Watch yourself. Because I sure as hell am.”
Will Jen and Judy get away with their crimes or will the past finally catch up with them? Season 1 of Dead to Me is available to stream on Netflix now and Season 2 will be released May 8.