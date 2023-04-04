Where Is Diana Copeland Now? What We Know About R. Kelly's Former Assistant

In 2021, disgraced musician R. Kelly was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges and sentenced to 30 years in prison. In February 2023, he received another 20-year sentence regarding charges of child pornography and the enticement of a minor. While Kelly is undoubtedly the main perpetrator of these charges, there are claims that some people in his entourage helped him. Per the Daily Mail, Diana Copeland was named in a civil suit filed by one of Kelly's victims.

Copeland was in charge of running Kelly's estate, which included everything from arranging travel for the "Ignition" singer and his female guests, as well as managing his nannies and housekeepers. According to the complaint, Copeland allegedly stood guard at the doors of Kelly's homes so victims could not leave. Was she an accomplice of Kelly's? Here's what we know.

R. Kelly's former assistant Diana Copeland denied allegations of her involvement in sex trafficking

In an interview with Good Morning America in 2021, Copeland denied any involvement in Kelly's sex trafficking scandal. “[I] never witnessed something under … around underage women,” she said, adding “Now, I did come and go, so I mean, I want to make sure that I am clear that my experience does not negate anybody else’s experience.”

Copeland arranged travel for these women — which required knowing their birthdates. However, she claimed she didn't pay close attention to those dates. When asked if she ever helped recruit women for Kelly, Copeland said: “He never asked me, but at the time … he was R. Kelly, a mega superstar. He needed no help to recruit women, or to get women.”

Copeland also spoke about Kelly's multiple girlfriends. “He would have live-in girlfriends, they would have their own rooms,” she said, noting that Kelly made strict rules particularly for these guests. “He pretty much didn’t want the girls to move around, he didn’t want anybody to roam his house like a museum," she said. She also said he would make her order multiple Ubers for the women. This is due to the fact that Kelly allegedly didn't want the women to have male drivers.

It makes me sick to my stomach to know that R. Kelly’s executive assistant was a Black woman + willfully turned a blind eye to all of the harm that he inflicted onto innocent people. https://t.co/Fkzltnl9bc — Courtlyn “𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒” 💥 (@TheCourtKim) September 17, 2021

Copeland resigned from her position in 2018 as sexual misconduct allegations against Kelly intensified, per Complex. Not everyone believes she has been truthful with the media about her time as Kelly's assistant. "R. Kelly’s tour manager Diana Copeland is a liar," tweeted one user. "She was helping him traffic women and young girls for decades. I hope she never sleeps well again."