Kanye West No Longer Wants to "Keep Up" With Kim Kardashian and Her Famous Siblings

The KKW Beauty entrepreneur revealed that she does not want a husband who lives in a completely different state.

Though Kim Kardashian has mainly stayed mum on her divorce from the controversial rapper, the beauty mogul spilled the tea on her reasons for splitting with estranged husband Kanye West after six years of marriage during the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Following Kim's tearful confession during the long-running E! series, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kanye was following less people on Twitter. So, did Yeezy drop his estranged wife and in-laws from his social media account? Keep reading to find out the details!

Did Kanye West unfollow estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her siblings?

During the series finale of KUWTK, Kim opens up to her mom about the state of her marriage and feeling "lonely." "I used to think that [living apart] was when we were getting along the best, but to me that’s sad and that’s not what I want,” Kim tells her mom. “I want someone where we have the same [TV] shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me."

She continues, "It’s the little things that I don’t have. I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine." She added, "I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.” Momager Kris Jenner starts to cry, telling Kim that she just wants for her to be "happy" which she "hasn't been for a really long time." Though Kim is sad about her failed marriage, the mogul seems optimistic about her future.

Source: E!

And it appears Kim is not the only one in the relationship who is moving on. Several fans noticed that Kanye no longer follows any of the Kardashians or Jenners on Twitter. However, it has not been confirmed if he unfollowed them before or after the series finale aired on June 10, 2021.

