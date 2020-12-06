People Want to Know if Rudy Giuliani Really Farted Because This Is U.S. Politics

People Want to Know if Rudy Giuliani Really Farted Because This Is U.S. PoliticsBy Mustafa Gatollari
Political discourse is a funny game because it truly highlights the impossible nature of our species in the most reductionist of ways. You've got rooms full of people dressed in "business attire" discussing policies that will have massive global implications for all of humanity. And the biggest talking points most people have are about flies resting on Mike Pence's head, who Bill Clinton's slept with, and did Rudy Giuliani fart or not during a hearing?
Did Rudy Giuliani really fart in this clip that's making the rounds on Twitter?
There's no argument that the political landscape has been greatly altered thanks to the advent of social media. While personal attacks during political debates in the constant quest for power under the guise of advocating for the best possible future course of our species is nothing new, a tried and true tactic has always been to reduce an argument to some base or salacious topic to deflect a serious point that's really being discussed.
Right now, members of the GOP and several Trump supporters are still attempting to mount an offensive against President-Elect Joe Biden. Trump has refused to concede and maintains that the election was "rigged." In fact, while former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway stated "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail" reports indicate that only 27 of 249 Congressional Republicans will actually say Trump lost the election.
There have been several inquiries into voter fraud, with Attorney General William Barr declaring ultimately that there was no amount of fraud significant enough in the past election that would result in a victory for Donald Trump.
In an interview with the Associated Press, Barr stated that the work of FBI agents and U.S. attorneys did not result in enough evidence to indicate there was enough voter fraud in the 2020 election to constitute a significant change in the final outcome.
"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election," Barr said.
Rudy Giuliani has worked on behalf of President Trump to mount several offensives highlighting possible voter fraud in swing states while also echoing the notion that mail-in ballots were more susceptible to fraud than voting in person.
Several folks have ridiculed this effort by Trump and Giuliani, turning the press conference in front of the Four Seasons landscaping company into a viral moment — along with a resurfaced clip of Giuliani apparently farting during a Michigan House of Representatives hearing many have called "disastrous." he witnesses Giuliani brought in front of the committee were lambasted as presenting "unfounded" claims.
Then there's the delicate matter of Rudy farting while speaking with Darrin Camilleri, during which apparently not one but two microphones picked it up. Also, the woman seated next to Giuliani during the proceedings, lawyer Jenna Ellis, definitely seems like she noticed the fart. Many Twitter users pointed out how wide-eyed she became once the sound permeated the chambers.
Further adding to the flatulence drama, Camilleri tweeted about the incident himself while pointing out he made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel for "startling him [Giuliani] so much during an evidence free hearing that he farted..."
Some people applauded Rudy's "commitment to his comments" that he didn't even flinch during the fart. Others used the passing of gas as a chance to ridicule the arguments Trump's administration is putting forward with regards to election fraud.
Who played Rudy Giuliani on 'SNL'? Kate McKinnon, of course.
People remarked that the Saturday Night Live writing team is pretty much getting its bits written for them when McKinnon and Cecily Strong parodied Giuliani and widely mocked witness, Melissa Carone, in the Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 episode of the long-running sketch series.
Rudy's courtroom fart is yet another "leak" individuals have poked fun at; he was also mocked for having his hair dye leaking down the side of his head during a recent press conference, too.
Does Rudy Giuliani have COVID-19?
Unfortunately, yes — Rudy Giuliani does have the novel coronavirus. On Dec. 6, President Trump revealed via Twitter that his personal lawyer had tested positive for COVID-19.
.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020
The POTUS tweeted, "RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!"
Politics aside, we hope Rudy Giuliani is able to make a full recovery.
The best way to prevent contracting or spreading the coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.