People Want to Know if Rudy Giuliani Really Farted Because This Is U.S. Politics

Political discourse is a funny game because it truly highlights the impossible nature of our species in the most reductionist of ways. You've got rooms full of people dressed in "business attire" discussing policies that will have massive global implications for all of humanity. And the biggest talking points most people have are about flies resting on Mike Pence's head, who Bill Clinton's slept with, and did Rudy Giuliani fart or not during a hearing?

Did Rudy Giuliani really fart in this clip that's making the rounds on Twitter?

There's no argument that the political landscape has been greatly altered thanks to the advent of social media. While personal attacks during political debates in the constant quest for power under the guise of advocating for the best possible future course of our species is nothing new, a tried and true tactic has always been to reduce an argument to some base or salacious topic to deflect a serious point that's really being discussed.

Source: Twitter

Right now, members of the GOP and several Trump supporters are still attempting to mount an offensive against President-Elect Joe Biden. Trump has refused to concede and maintains that the election was "rigged." In fact, while former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway stated "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail" reports indicate that only 27 of 249 Congressional Republicans will actually say Trump lost the election.

There have been several inquiries into voter fraud, with Attorney General William Barr declaring ultimately that there was no amount of fraud significant enough in the past election that would result in a victory for Donald Trump. In an interview with the Associated Press, Barr stated that the work of FBI agents and U.S. attorneys did not result in enough evidence to indicate there was enough voter fraud in the 2020 election to constitute a significant change in the final outcome.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election," Barr said. Rudy Giuliani has worked on behalf of President Trump to mount several offensives highlighting possible voter fraud in swing states while also echoing the notion that mail-in ballots were more susceptible to fraud than voting in person.

I present this clip of Rudy Giuliani testifying without editing or commentary. (Watch for the 👀) pic.twitter.com/h4ndjLO56p — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 3, 2020 Source: Twitter

Several folks have ridiculed this effort by Trump and Giuliani, turning the press conference in front of the Four Seasons landscaping company into a viral moment — along with a resurfaced clip of Giuliani apparently farting during a Michigan House of Representatives hearing many have called "disastrous." he witnesses Giuliani brought in front of the committee were lambasted as presenting "unfounded" claims.

Then there's the delicate matter of Rudy farting while speaking with Darrin Camilleri, during which apparently not one but two microphones picked it up. Also, the woman seated next to Giuliani during the proceedings, lawyer Jenna Ellis, definitely seems like she noticed the fart. Many Twitter users pointed out how wide-eyed she became once the sound permeated the chambers.

I have to commend the degree of commitment to his comments, that he never flinched while he farted. #RudyDealtIt https://t.co/zyryJ2TcbC — Spotted Elk (@SpottedElk1) December 5, 2020 Source: Twitter

Further adding to the flatulence drama, Camilleri tweeted about the incident himself while pointing out he made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel for "startling him [Giuliani] so much during an evidence free hearing that he farted..." Some people applauded Rudy's "commitment to his comments" that he didn't even flinch during the fart. Others used the passing of gas as a chance to ridicule the arguments Trump's administration is putting forward with regards to election fraud.

This is how we know they're full of shit. https://t.co/vNKciR90Ep — StubFingeredVulgarian (@StubVulgarian) December 5, 2020 Source: Twitter

I can tell you that making a cameo on @jimmykimmel for questioning Rudy Giuliani during an evidence-free hearing and startling him so much that he farted definitely wasn’t on my 2020 bingo card 💨 — Darrin Camilleri (@darrincamilleri) December 4, 2020 Source: Twitter