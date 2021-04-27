Sidney of The Blackout Girls Claims She Had an Affair With Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson has been in the headlines over the years for his philandering ways. From cheating on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian while she was pregnant to making moves on Jordyn Woods, it’s safe to say that the Boston Celtics star has no shame in his game.

It seemed (keyword: seemed) that he had put his cheating ways behind him after rekindling his relationship with Khloé, but there are now more cheating rumors that have come to light. Read on to get the tea.

Sidney of The Blackout Girls claims that she had an affair with Tristan Thompson.

Men in the entertainment world already know that there are plenty of jersey chasers and groupies waiting to capitalize on an opportunity. However, that doesn’t stop many celebrities from stepping out on their relationships.

Source: Getty Images

Sidney Chase, Instagram model and member of The Blackout Girls, decided to spill tea on her dealings with Tristan. On the April 22, 2021 episode of the No Jumper podcast, Sidney and the rest of her crew were openly discussing their rendezvous with different famous names.

One of the women, Hayden, asked Sidney, “How was Tristan Thompson’s d--k?” Sidney then responded, “It was a peek-a-boo d--k, but baby, it was good.” She then went on to talk about hanging out with the NBA star on multiple occasions. And since there is a stigma that some women are not concerned with whether or not a man is taken, Sidney made it a point to say that she was not aware that he was involved with Khloé.

Source: YouTube

