Dillon Buss Just Got Engaged to Bruce and Demi's Daughter Tallulah Willis

Director, artist, and skateboarder Dillon Buss has accomplished a lot in his field over the years. Not only has he won a number of awards, but he's also got a few big-name clients like Converse, Canada Goose, Starburst, and more. Now, he's got another reason to celebrate since he's gotten engaged to actress Tallulah Willis , the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore .

Dillon may have his parents to thank for his success. His mother is an artist and his father was the one who first introduced him to something he's loved for years: skateboarding. Let's get to know his parents a little better.

Patti's Instagram shows her preferred medium is painting. On your profile, she calls herself an "abstract expressionist, color lover" and "crazy for circles." But Dillon's father is lesser-known. In an interview with Boston People , Dillon says he's loved skateboarding for years and that his father gave him his first board at 4 years old.

Dillon's parents, Steve and Patti Lynch Buss, seem to keep a low profile. They don't post about their personal lives on social media, but it's clear where he gets his artistic vision from. According to her Facebook, Patti was a teacher for more than 30 years. But after she retired, she started a new career as an artist.

Dillon seems to have been quarantining with Tallulah, her family, and her sister's partners recently. Although it might seem awkward living with your divorced parents, Tallulah's sister Scout Willis told The Dopey Podcast that she's liked the arrangement so far.

It's estimated that Dillon's net worth is somewhere between $300,000 to $1 million. Because of the kind of work he does, he doesn't have a steady salary. But between his various projects and skateboarding sponsorships, he seems to do pretty well for himself.

He just got engaged to Tallulah Wills.

Congratulations are in order for the happy couple. Dillon asked his girlfriend, Tallulah, to marry him in May 2021. The two started dating back in Feb. 2020. "Dill and I had our first date February 2," she posted on Instagram. "This man is my teacher, my protector, my buddy, my anchor to the earth when I float too far. I love you DB."

In pics they both posted on Instagram, fans can see Dillon getting down on one knee to propose. "I can finally call you my fiancée," said the caption on Dillon's post. "Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend ."