Flint, Mich. Has Clean Water, but Residents Are Wary to Drink It

With years of lies and deceit from their local and state officials, Flint residents weren’t exactly waiting in line to try the new water from the tap. “Providing water and appropriating settlement funds are simple compared with the task the city now faces: convincing its residents not only that they have a future, but that they can trust their government to provide for their most basic of needs,” Politico reported.

“We just want to live normally, and actually be able to drink the water that comes out of our tap safely, with no concerns,” Melissa Mays, a vocal Flint water activist, told Politico. “Like normal people.”

Another lifelong Flint resident said, “I can’t tell somebody they should trust [claims that the water is safe], because I don’t trust them — and I have more information than most people ... Science and logic would tell me that it should be OK, but people have lied to me.”