My 600-lb Life 'My 600-lb Life' Patients Are Often Promised Free Surgery — But Many Have Sued Claiming Otherwise. Many contestants have claimed the show promised to cover medical costs, only to file lawsuits stating otherwise. By Sara Belcher Mar. 11 2024, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

TLC's My 600-lb Life attempts to show the reality of life for many obese people trying to lose weight, taking them through the grueling process of a bypass surgery. A lot of the procedures you see on My 600-lb Life are pricey and many of the participants of the show are out of work on disability or otherwise out of work. So does TLC cover the cost of the surgery for the patients of its reality show? Who is footing the bill at the end of the day?

Does TLC pay for the surgeries on 'My 600-lb Life'?

Though it's not technically confirmed, there are plenty of indicators that suggest TLC will cover the cost of surgery should the patient's insurance not cover it. For starters, the weight loss surgeries done on the show are completed by Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, and it's likely the surgeon has struck a deal with the network to make them either more affordable or free to participants on the show.

Source: TLC Larry Myers Jr.

According to TVOvermind, all medical expenses provided through Dr. Nowzaradan are covered for one year if the patient is approved for the weight loss surgery. This, however, does not include skin removal surgery following the weight loss. Should the patient decide they need or want the skin removal surgery that many elect to have after a bypass, it'll have to be paid for out of pocket or by the patient's own insurance.

That said, plenty of former participants on the show have sued, claiming that the medical costs were not covered, despite the network promising to. Season 7 participant Maja Radanovic sued the My 600-lb Life production company claiming that it did not cover her medical costs or provide adequate mental health resources. Season 4's Dottie Perkins, Season 7's Annjeanette Whaley, and Season 6's David Bolton have filed lawsuits with similar claims.

It seems that though it is written into the patients' contracts that their medical expenses will be covered for participating, the network and production company have consistently failed to do so, leaving much of the burden on the reality show stars.

The patients on 'My 600-lb Life' also receive some compensation for being on the show.

Not all reality stars are paid, but in the case of My 600-lb Life, the participants receive a small amount of compensation for being on the show. For starters, it's been reported that they receive anywhere from $1,500 to $4,000 for being a part of the show, depending on the level of intimacy they're willing to share with the camera. TLC also provides moving costs for the patients if they're approved for the surgery, as Dr. Nowzaradan is based in Texas.