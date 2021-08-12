In an exclusive statement to People , Dolly gushed about her upcoming project: "I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel Run, Rose, Run with the great James Patterson. I also have a new album to go along with the book. All new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we've enjoyed putting it all together!"

It sounds like Run, Rose Run, isn't going to be based on many of Dolly's personal experiences, although this collaboration seems to be a perfect match. People reports that James brings to the table his experience writing thriller novels, and Dolly brings her music industry insider knowledge to create a perfect blend.

James said in a statement, "The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa. It's a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love."

Fans can look forward to the album and the novel in 2022. Until then, we'll just have to listen to "Jolene" on repeat.