Reading These Don Shula Quotes Might Make You Misty-Eyed

If you're a football fan, and honestly, even if you aren't, you've probably heard the name of Don Shula uttered with a certain amount of reverence.

The word "legend" gets tossed around a lot whenever someone passes away and, while the death of any human being is a tragedy, just because someone's dead doesn't mean they've earned that moniker.

I think it's safe to say, however, that Don certainly owned that title on account of both his win record and quote-worthy sayings.