Dr. Fauci Says His Family Received Death Threats While Working Under Trump

While it seems absolutely insane that large demographics of people would politicize a pandemic by turning it into a bipartisan issue geared towards deepening the US political divide between the GOP and DNC, that's exactly what happened. Once a litany of health and safety protocols were being implemented to try and curb the spread of the new disease, people either rejected or embraced them.

Many individuals looked to the President's Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, for answers. It didn't take long for Dr. Fauci to become a figure of ire, which began around the time he was recorded on stage behind Donald Trump, laughing and facepalming at the President's "Deep State Department" comment.

It didn't take long for jokes/memes/media stories to circulate on the internet about Dr. Fauci's supposed "embarrassment" working for Donald Trump. As time progressed and coronavirus cases in the US increased, Fauci ended up becoming a more and more polarizing figure. Some individuals accused him of doing a poor job of managing the US' response to the disease as he switched his stances on mask-wearing within a month.

Source: Getty

Initially, he urged Americans not to wear masks and stated that only N95s, which should be reserved for healthcare professionals, should be worn to help stop the spread of the virus. Soon after, lockdown measures and social distancing guidelines were implemented, followed by the reversal of Dr. Fauci's stance on wearing cloth masks.

Many people commended Dr. Fauci's job while also highlighting the fact that Donald Trump early on flouted mask-wearing protocols. This only helped to further a supposed "divide" between Fauci and Trump, and it didn't take long for the President to intimate he was dissatisfied with the job that the doctor was doing and that he would fire him.

Soon after that, Fauci simultaneously became one of the most loved/hated men in America, and in a discussion with the New York Times, he dished out on what his working relationship with Trump was really like.

As the coronavirus ravaged the country, Dr. Fauci’s calm counsel and commitment to hard facts endeared him to millions of Americans. But he also became a villain to millions of others. https://t.co/r6V6IxcGj0 pic.twitter.com/fN819dGBk1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 24, 2021

