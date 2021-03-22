What Is Dr. Oz Getting Paid to Host His Two-Week Run on 'Jeopardy!'?

The long-running game show Jeopardy! is switching hosts once again. Now that journalist Katie Couric's time is up, next up to the podium is Dr. Mehmet Cengiz Öz. More commonly known as Dr. Oz , he's been on our TV screens giving us medical facts and advice for years. Now, he's taking his two-week turn to host the show.

He's got tons of money from his other ventures, but what kind of salary is Dr. Oz making from hosting Jeopardy!?

In a video posted on Jeopardy!'s Twitter account, Dr. Oz said that he had visited the Jeopardy! set and the late Alex Trebek as much as he could, so he's no stranger to the game show.

However, if Alex Trebek's figures are any indication, he made roughly $10 million annually, before his death, for hosting the show.

For Katie's time on the show, according to USA Today , Jeopardy! made a $230,504 donation to the organization she cofounded called Stand Up to Cancer , but there was no word on how much she got paid, either.

This time, it's Dr. Oz's own organization, HealthCorps , on the receiving end. According to its website, this nonprofit works to educate teens about all kinds of different health issues.

Right now, there's no word on how much Dr. Oz is making for hosting Jeopardy!. But, just like with previous guest hosts, the show is going to be matching winnings and donating them to a good cause.

Not everyone wants Dr. Oz to host 'Jeopardy!'.

Since there have been continuous Jeopardy! guest hosts, viewers have gravitated to some more than others. And not everyone is on board with Dr. Oz hosting. After Jeopardy! posted a video of him to announce he'd be hosting the show, plenty of people replied saying that they didn't like the choice.

New episodes of Jeopardy! continue this week with guest host @DrOz! pic.twitter.com/9pRYevhjZA — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 22, 2021

One person said that Dr. Oz shares false medical information for profit, while another tweet said that letting Dr. Oz host was disrespectful to Alex's legacy. The first tweet may be in reference to statements Dr. Oz has made about the coronavirus. He's been called out for saying that reopening schools would be an "appetizing opportunity" because the spread of the virus would only kill a small percentage of people, adding that it would be a "tradeoff some folks would consider."

Since he made these comments, Dr. Oz has apologized. In a video on Twitter, he said, "I've realized my comments on risks around opening schools have confused and upset people, which was never my intention. I misspoke." He clarified that he meant to say that people want to get back to their normal lives and part of that is getting kids back in schools. He said that school is a "place of security, nutrition, and learning" and that he's going to "keep looking for solutions."