Dwyane Wade Discussed Supporting His Child's Pronoun Change on 'Ellen'

Coming out as LGBT can be incredibly scary — especially when your parents' position on the matter might not be crystal clear — but, Zaya, (formerly Zion), came home from school one day, and pulled Dwyane and Gabrielle aside, to discuss her pronoun change. She said:

‘Hey, I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as she and her, I would love for you guys to call me Zaya," Wade recalled.