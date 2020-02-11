We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Dwyane Wade Discussed Supporting His Child's Pronoun Change on 'Ellen'

If you caught Feb. 11's  episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, you most likely caught wind of the fact that Dwyane Wade's child has transitioned pronouns from he/his to she/her. The former NBA player has been an incredibly supportive and proud parent through the entire process, discussing what it's like to parent a transgender child.

And if you haven't already heard what Dwyane Wade had to say about his son's life-changing transition, grab the tissues and prepare for a tear-jerking (yet totally heartwarming) story — his endless support in the clip below will seriously melt your icy soul. 