Quelle folie! 'Emily in Paris' Has Been Renewed For Seasons 3 and 4 — Bring on the Controvery

Because we live in a bizarre, twisted world, Netflix's so-bad-its-good dramedy Emily in Paris has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4. That's two more seasons. Deux.

In case your unfamiliar with the Emmy-nominated series' plot, the story follows Chicago marketing rep Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) who's hired to bring her apparently superior American vision to a Parisian agency. In other words, Emily moves to Paris to Americanize the French marketing industry. As you can imagine the French aren't too fond of the series.