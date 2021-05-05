Showrunner Darren Star Dishes on Season 2 of 'Emily in Paris': "She's Making a Life There"

Sex and the City creator Darren Star provided us with a Parisian getaway in Netflix’s Emily in Paris , which follows the adventures of Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins , a happy-go-lucky Midwestern marketing executive, as she adjusts to her new life in Paris.

International travel restrictions have left a lot of us without luck when it comes to vacations and dreamy getaways. Thankfully, we always have television to take us out of our reality for a bit.

From multiple love interests to a couple of work snafus, Emily really goes through it in her first year in Paris. Fans have already binge-watched all 10 episodes, and now everyone is wondering if there is a Season 2 in the works. Here's everything we know so far about what might happen next for the show.

Yes, a Season 2 is definitely underway for the show.

It seems like Emily in Paris fans have nothing to worry about in regards to the show only running for one season. Darren Star has already spilled to Oprah Magazine about what he sees for Emily and her friends in the second crop of episodes for the popular Netflix series. "In Season 2, she's going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she's living in. She'll be more of a resident of the city," he shared. "She'll have her feet on the ground a little more. She's making a life there."

In an interview with Variety, Star says, "Emily will embrace the city a little bit more. When she got there, she got a bit of a free pass in the beginning and I don't think it will be quite as easy for her in [the] second season. I think she will be more assimilated, in terms of living in Paris and stepping up to the challenges of learning the language."

Emily in Paris was actually produced by ViacomCBS’s MTV and originally was supposed to air on the Paramount Network. However, the series was moved to Netflix, and the streaming giant is probably very, very happy with its numbers. In the first 28 days of its October 2, 2020, launch, the show was watched by some 58 million households. That puts it right around the same viewership numbers as Netflix's most popular series: Lupin (70 million), The Witcher (76 million), and Bridgerton (82 million).