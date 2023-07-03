Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Fired After Unknowingly Cussing at Company Owner Outside of Work — "Representation Is Key" A TikToker went viral after asking users on the platform how they should react to a rude employee interaction that happened outside of work. By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 3 2023, Updated 11:11 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @thelife2932

A company owner took to TikTok to ask if he should fire a worker who unknowingly cussed at him outside of work.

Source: TikTok | @thelife2932

A self-described "young professional" TikToker by the name of Doc, who posts under the handle @thelife2932, posed a question to other users on the platform about an experience he had with an employee outside of work. The encounter was so bad, he wanted to immediately have the woman fired.

Article continues below advertisement

The owner, Doc, explained that the woman was being loud and cursing while on the phone.

Source: TikTok | @thelife2932

Doc clarified that he's a vice president at the company in question, and he saw a female employee wearing a company badge. According to OP, the worker's behavior wasn't representing the company well, because she was speaking loudly on the phone and cursing up a storm.

The woman didn't take kindly to Doc's suggestion to watch her language and take off her work badge.

Source: TikTok | @thelife2932

Doc says he asked the employee to mind her language or remove the badge from her clothing, and the employee responded by telling him to "f--- off." His immediate impulse was to fire the woman, but he wanted to know what other TikTokers thought about the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have a quick question..."

Source: TikTok | @thelife2932

Doc says in the video: "Y'all, I'm extremely tired but I have a quick question. I run to the grocery store to grab something for dinner and while there, standing next to me is a young lady. And the young lady has a work badge on for the company in which I'm a VP for [sic]. She is on the phone, she's 'MFer this' and 'B this' and extremely loud and inappropriate."

Article continues below advertisement

"Representation is key and you never know who you're around."

Source: TikTok | @thelife2932

The TikToker continued, "So I say to her kindly, maybe she should continue her conversation in private or at least remove her work badge, because representation is key and you never know who you're around. She turns around and tells me to 'f--- o--.' So my question is: next week, do I call her and her supervisor into my office because I was a stranger and she doesn't know me to express where I'm coming from...?"

Article continues below advertisement

He then asked followers whether he should fire the woman over the incident or give her a second chance.

Source: TikTok | @thelife2932

He then posed some other possible responses: "...or do I just let it go or do I just let her go? I'm...very straightforward. Training is there. Manuals are there. Do your job, represent us well, we'll never have a problem. I don't know. The old me would just say, 'see ya later,' The new me is kinda "I don't know." What do you guys think?"

Article continues below advertisement

Folks had mixed opinions, with some suggesting her behavior outside of work isn't any of Doc's concern.

Source: TikTok | @thelife2932

Folks had a variety of responses to the clip. Some said he should leave the woman alone and that her behavior outside of work isn't any of Doc's concern.

Article continues below advertisement

Others said he should probably fire her right away.

Source: TikTok | @thelife2932

Some mentioned that he should probably fire her right away, but many said the incident was better used as a teachable moment for the young woman and that a meeting with her would ultimately help him decide how to handle the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

Many believed her behavior in the meeting would be key.

Source: TikTok | @thelife2932

In general, folks thought if she had a positive reaction to the meeting and seemed to understand where Doc is coming from, he would learn everything he needed to know about the woman's personality, and thus her potential at work.

Article continues below advertisement

Some labelled it as a "teachable moment."

Source: TikTok | @thelife2932

"This is definitely a teachable moment," one commenter wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

For those sitting on the edge of their seat, Doc provided an update.

Source: TikTok | @thelife2932

Doc revealed in a follow-up TikTok video that he ultimately decided to discuss the incident with the employee and her supervisor. He scheduled a meeting, but the employee decided not to go as she didn't deem it "worth her time." Her supervisor ultimately decided to fire her after that interaction.

Article continues below advertisement

What do you think?

Source: TikTok | @thelife2932