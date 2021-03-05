The Emotional Ending of 'WandaVision' Starts a New Chapter for Scarlet Witch

The final, emotional scene of WandaVision sees Wanda flying away from Westview and toward parts unknown. That's not where the show ends, though. There are two scenes after that, which are stashed in the middle of the credits.

The first features Monica Rambeau connecting with a military officer who was a friend of her mother's. The military officer is actually a Skrull in disguise and tells Monica that she's needed in space (it is implied that Nick Fury wants to see her), setting up her appearance in Captain Marvel 2.