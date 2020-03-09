All the Major Events Canceled Because of Coronavirus (So Far)

A couple days ago, it was announced that the tech, media, and art festival SXSW, was officially canceled because of coronavirus. Over 100,000 people were planning to attend until Austin's mayor, Steve Adler, ordered SXSW to be canceled. He declared a local disaster in Austin, Texas (where SXSW is held). This isn't the only major event that's been put on indefinite pause this year. As the coronavirus spreads, it's likely that only more and more events will be canceled, due to the safety of attendees and performers.