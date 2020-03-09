All the Major Events Canceled Because of Coronavirus (So Far)By Gina Vaynshteyn
A couple days ago, it was announced that the tech, media, and art festival SXSW, was officially canceled because of coronavirus. Over 100,000 people were planning to attend until Austin's mayor, Steve Adler, ordered SXSW to be canceled. He declared a local disaster in Austin, Texas (where SXSW is held). This isn't the only major event that's been put on indefinite pause this year. As the coronavirus spreads, it's likely that only more and more events will be canceled, due to the safety of attendees and performers.
As of now, there are 114,276 cases of people infected with COVID-19, and 4,009 reported deaths (globally). The entire country of Italy is on lockdown, and meanwhile, U.S. stocks are plummeting. With everyone wanting to take extra precautions, it's no surprise that major events have been taken off the docket. Here are all the major events that have been canceled due to coronavirus so far (we'll keep updating!).
1. 'No Time to Die'
The new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, was meant to be released April 2 in the U.K. and April 10 in the U.S. Now, it's slated for a November 25 premiere. Guess we'll have to wait until Thanksgiving for our Bond fix.
2. Bentonville Film Festival
The film fest based in Arkansas has been moved from April 29-May 2 to August 5-8. Be prepared for hotter temps in the South during that time.
3. Serie A
All sports in Italy have been put on ice until further notice. The suspension went into effect today. According to ESPN, all sports will be paused until April 3 (the very earliest).
4. BTS concerts
Not *all* BTS concerts have been canceled, but the ones scheduled in the band's hometown, Seoul, South Korea, have been.
5. Green Day concerts
All Green Day concerts slated for this month in Asia (Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Japan) have been canceled.
6. Red Sea International Film Festival
The Red Sea International Film Fest, which takes place in Saudi Arabia ever year, has been put on pause. It was scheduled for March 12-21 in Jeddah.
7. Ultra Music Festival
The annual Miami music festival was supposed to go on from March 20-22, but has been straight up canceled this year. According to their website, the Ultra Music fest is slated for March 26-28 of 2021.
8. The London Book Fair
The London Book Fair is one of the biggest literary events in the world. Scheduled for March 10-12, this will be affecting thousands of attendees as well as 25,000 folks in the publishing community, including authors and agents.
9. The Google I/O developers conference
The annual Google I/O developers conference is an event that those who work in the tech industry look forward to every year. Set in Mountain View, CA, the conference (which was supposed to go on from March 12-14) will be rescheduled for May 12.
10. Facebook F8 Developer Conference
Another big industry event for those who work in social media and tech, the F8 Developer Conference was supposed to happen in May 5-6 in San Jose, CA.
11. Shanghai Disney Resort and Tokyo Disneyland
Shanghai Disneyland shut its ticket booths January 25. Similarly, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have been closed since February 29, but are planning to reopen March 15.
12. TED 2020
The TED2020 conference in Vancouver, Canada, was scheduled for April 20-24.
What events have NOT been canceled because of coronavirus?
As of today, these are the events that are still on track to go on.
1. Beautycon
Despite recent reports that a coronavirus case has been confirmed from community spread in Los Angeles, Beautycon (which takes place in LA) has not been canceled yet. It's scheduled for August 1-2.
2. Cannes Film Festival
The Cannes Film Festival, which takes place in Cannes, France, is still on track to go on, business as usual. The star-studded film fest is scheduled for May 12-23.
3. Coachella
One of the biggest music festivals in the world, Coachella is still happening (so far). The two-weekend music festival takes place in Indio, CA, and is scheduled for April 10-12, and April 17-19.
4. Met Gala
The world-famous fashion party that happens every year at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute has not been called off yet. It's scheduled for May 4 (it's always the first Monday of every May — so to reschedule would really cramp the Met Gala's style) and the theme is "About Time: Fashion and Duration."
5. Tribeca Film Festival
The New York-based film fest is still happening April 15-26, although the organizers are watching the situation very closely.
6. The Summer Olympics
It would be a major blow to multiple economies if the Summer Olympics 2020 were canceled. The global event, which is set in Tokyo and begins July 24, is still a go.
7. San Diego Comic-Con
The event that celebrates superheroes, comics, and upcoming action movies, is not canceled as of yet. People who bought tickets are still expecting to attend Comic-Con from July 23-26 in Downtown San Diego.
We'll be updating this as we learn more!
