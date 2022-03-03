Farrah Forke, the Star of 'Wings,' 'Lois & Clark,' and 'Disclosure,' Has Passed Away at 54

Farrah Forke, the actress who portrayed Mayson Drake in the cult-classic TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and Alex Lambert in the hit sitcom Wings, passed away on Feb. 25, 2022.

Born in Corpus Christi, Texas on Jan. 12, 1968, Farrah attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York before cementing herself as a '90s icon with appearances in Disclosure, the mystery thriller starring Michael Douglas and Demi Moore, Heat, and others.