Farrah Forke, the Star of 'Wings,' 'Lois & Clark,' and 'Disclosure,' Has Passed Away at 54

Farrah Forke, the Star of 'Wings,' 'Lois & Clark,' and 'Disclosure,' Has Passed Away at 54By Leila Kozma
Mar. 3 2022, Published 9:57 a.m. ET
Farrah Forke, the actress who portrayed Mayson Drake in the cult-classic TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and Alex Lambert in the hit sitcom Wings, passed away on Feb. 25, 2022.
Born in Corpus Christi, Texas on Jan. 12, 1968, Farrah attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York before cementing herself as a '90s icon with appearances in Disclosure, the mystery thriller starring Michael Douglas and Demi Moore, Heat, and others.
Farrah Forke appeared in 'Wings,' 'Lois & Clark,' and other hit '90s shows.
A proud Texan, Farrah took the big leap and moved to New York to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, a prestigious institute that counts Laura Dern, Marilyn Monroe, Lady Gaga, and Claire Danes among its alumni.
A string of appearances on Seasons 4, 5, and 6 of Wings brought Farrah unprecedented fame. Farrah portrayed Alex, a helicopter pilot and U.S. Army vet who takes a liking toward Brian Hackett (Steven Weber). Their blossoming relationship failed to turn into something serious, however.
In Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Farrah portrayed Mayson Drake, the slick and stylish woman Lois Lane (Teri Hatcher) had to compete against to win over Clark Kent's (Dean Cain) heart. Farrah also appeared in Dweebs, among others.
Farrah booked several roles in movies with an experimental feel, such as 1999's Circle of Deception and 2001's It Is What It Is. Farrah also starred alongside Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, and Al Pacino in the 1995 movie Heat. She later appeared in Hitman's Run with Eric Roberts and Esteban Powell in 1999.
Farrah retired from acting in the 2000s, last portraying Teresa in It Is What It Is and voicing Big Barda in Justice League Unlimited. She occasionally attended comic book conventions, according to The Sun.
How did Farrah die?
Farrah died of cancer on Feb. 25, 2022.
Some reports state she received a lung cancer diagnosis a while ago; however, this claim couldn't be corroborated at the time of writing. Farrah's loved ones are urging fans to make donations to the American Cancer Society or a non-profit of their choosing instead of sending flowers.
Farrah Forke is survived by her twin sons, Chuck and Wit Forke.
Farrah passed away in Houston, Texas where she was raising her twin sons, Chuck and Wit Forke. Chuck and Wit were born on Dec. 31, 2005. Farrah is survived by her boys, her mother and step-father, Beverly and Chuck Talmage, three sisters, Paige Inglis, Jennifer Sailor, and Maggie Talmage, best friend, Mike Peterson, and many adoring fans.