Teacher Is Receiving Hilariously Dire Messages From Stressed-Out 4th Graders

Andrew Ferretti's sister is a fourth-grade teacher, and right now, her students are having a tough time. It's hard enough to quarantine at home and grasp what's happening as an adult; I can't imagine being a kid who now has to figure out how to go to school entirely online on top of everything else.

Apparently, kids can't fathom that either. Andrew shared some screenshots of messages his sister has been receiving from her students, and they are so dire. The kids are so incredibly stressed out and sad and unable to figure out their online learning system.

My older sister is a 4th grade teacher and her students are having a real tough time making the change to virtual learning... pic.twitter.com/SdaGxu03j9 — Andrew (@AndrewFerretti1) April 21, 2020

And I know it sucks and the struggle is so very real, but these messages also made me laugh very, very hard. They just so perfectly encapsulate the chaos and stress of this time. We are all these fourth graders. They are us. We are in this thing together.

"I don't know what to do im freacking out and shaking so please help me." A 9- or 10-year-old kid wrote that! It's heartbreaking, but it's also hysterical. You have to laugh because if you're not laughing, you're crying, and laughter is so much better.

Obviously, it's fourth grade and no one should be shaking over not being able to complete an assignment in fourth grade. But when you're in fourth grade, you don't know that!! You think everything is important!

I just... I feel so bad for these kids, but also, "IM SO WORRIED HELP" is all of us right now. Their feelings are so universal. Everything is a disaster. I hope she told them not to worry, that they're not alone in their feelings, and that they would get through this together.

Poor Delila! This totally sucks because if Delila had actual school, she would be able to tell her teacher and friends in person that her "ginnie pig" died, and they would hug her and tell her it's OK. Instead, she has to scream her distress about her poor deceased pet on a message board.

It's so sad. And a dead guinea pig is a big deal. I still remember finding Rainbow, my guinea pig, dead in her cage when I was 8 or 9. That memory is burned in my brain. And it's been decades. These kids are going through it just like the rest of us.

This may be simple, but it says it all. I find these comments hilarious because I identify so wholeheartedly with them. We have to remember that little kids are people too, and they have real feelings and real fears about this situation.

Everything is so scary right now! Kids might have less trouble expressing how they're feeling than adults, but we're all in the same boat. We all wish we could send emails like, "I'M FREAKING OUT! I'M SHOOK, AND I DON'T KNOW HOW TO DO ANYTHING ANYMORE. WHAT IS BEING A PERSON RIGHT NOW?"