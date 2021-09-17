'The X Factor' Star Freddie Combs Has Passed Away at 49

Minister Freddie Combs, most known for achieving stardom on Fox’s The X Factor Season 2 for his amazing voice, has passed away.

Now, fans of the beloved star have one crucial question in mind: What is Freddie Combs ’ cause of death? Keep reading to get your answer.

Freddie — who had long struggled with various health problems and even appeared on TLC’s Ton of Love to address weight issues with his wife, Kay — died in a Florida hospital on Sept. 10, 2021.

"I have so much gratitude to be his wife for 25 years and to be his best friend,” Kay told the outlet.

Kay shared that Freddie was surrounded by his friends and loved ones as he passed away in a Florida hospital. Kay also told TMZ that she knew Freddie was going to pass away the day before he did.

Though many deaths have been linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kay told TMZ that his death was due to kidney failure, which followed a slew of health problems Freddie faced over the years.

Freddie Combs had been doing his best on his weight loss journey over the last 11 years, along with his wife.

During Freddie’s Season 2 appearance on The X Factor in 2012, he wowed the judges with his beautiful rendition of Bette Midler’s hit song “Wind Beneath My Wings.”

Both Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid promised to support him if he promised to get healthy and out of his wheelchair, and Freddie vowed to make the change. Although Freddie was eliminated shortly after, his journey inspired millions of people who are also trying to lose weight. At the time, Freddie had already lost more than 400 pounds since 2009, when he weighed 920 pounds.

Kay shared with TMZ that Freddie has been diligent in his weight loss journey and was able to go from 900 pounds to 385 pounds over the course of 11 years.

Not to mention, Kay and Freddie appeared on TLC’s hit special Ton of Love in 2010 — a show that gives viewers an inside look at the lives of morbidly obese couples to see how their weight affects their daily lives and relationships. “Since Freddie is stuck in the house, he is not necessarily the most patient man,” Kay said on the show. “I love him, but he’s not patient.”