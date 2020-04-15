11 of the Best Freebies for Healthcare Workers During the Pandemic

Here’s a running list of some of those freebies — share them with any healthcare workers you know!

While we’re all struggling as the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, there’s no doubt that the nation’s healthcare workers are facing some of the biggest challenges right now. In an effort to make these heroes’ lives even slightly better, a number of companies have decided to provide some freebies for healthcare workers while the pandemic continues.

Here are some of the best freebies for healthcare workers:

Food Starbucks — Starbucks is offering a free tall coffee (brewed or iced) to all police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and researchers. (Check to make sure your local Starbucks is open first.)

Here’s to our heroes, who put it all on the line to serve us. Now let us serve you. Healthcare workers & EMTs, get your free meal here: https://t.co/q1qy0zTlm3 pic.twitter.com/OTqVZtOVoD — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) April 7, 2020

White Castle — White Castle is offering a free Castle Combo to all healthcare workers and EMTs (just show your ID to receive the offer). Krispy Kreme — Krispy Kreme is providing a dozen free Original Glazed donuts to healthcare workers every Monday through May 11. Show employer badge to redeem order. McDonald’s — Some McDonald’s locations are offering either free breakfast meals or free coffee to healthcare workers. Check with your individual location to see their offers.

Cumberland Farms — Cumberland Farms is offering free coffee to “healthcare workers, first responders, and military personnel including police officers, firefighters, active military, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, and medical researchers."

Apparel Barco — Barco is donating 10,000 free scrubs per month to healthcare teams in need throughout the U.S. Fill out their online request form to add your hospital to the donation list. Crocs — Crocs is giving away 20,000 pairs of shoes every day to healthcare workers on the front lines. Simply visit the Crocs request site every day at 12 p.m. ET to get in line and claim your pair.

Now and always, we need to take care of each other. Sending love to you, #CrocNation 💚 And sending free shoes to our frontline heroes in healthcare. Visit https://t.co/xNp6I2aRd8 to request your pair. #CrocsCares pic.twitter.com/G4fyLe0kQq — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) March 25, 2020

Dr. Scholl’s — Dr. Scholl’s is donating $1.3 million worth of insoles to healthcare workers. Your hospital can submit a request via email ( coronavirus.outreach@drscholls.com ). Be sure to include your hospital name, contact info (name, phone number, and email address), a shipping address, delivery instructions, and the number of female and male insoles needed in your request.

Glowforge — Nurses, retail workers, delivery workers, doctors, and sanitation workers can get free Ear Savers via Glowforge (a 3-D printer company). Ear Savers are designed to take the pressure off your ears while you’re wearing a mask.

Other Goods and Services AT&T — AT&T is offering nurses and physicians three free months of service on their FirstNet Mobile — Responder plan. New subscribers are also eligible for a $200 activation credit when activating a new FirstNet Ready smartphone on a new plan.

Tide Loads of Hope powered by Tide Cleaners is now available in over 30 cities across the country with more being added offering free laundry services to the family of front line responders. To find a location near you, visit https://t.co/2XtwGzzDD2 pic.twitter.com/1v7qeP85iB — Tide (@tide) April 9, 2020

Tide — Tide is offering free laundry and dry cleaning services to the immediate family members of front-line responders including paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, medical researchers, police officers, and firefighters.