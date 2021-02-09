Logo
Galentine's Day
25 of the Best Galentine's Day Captions for You and Your Bestie

Feb. 9 2021, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Long ago, Leslie Knope made Galentine's Day the second-most celebrated day of love in the world and for good reason. Unlike Valentine's Day, which is meant for romantic couples (and sometimes gifting your kids with a few special treats), the day before V-Day is the one that involves celebrating friendships with your best gal pals.

But, in reality, you can use the day to celebrate any special friendships in your life that deserve some extra love.

You could celebrate by sending a surprise gift in the mail to your BFF, or buy some of those adorable elementary school Valentine's Day cards and send them off to all of your closest friends, one by one.

Then again, social media is sometimes the way to go for the millennial or Gen Z best friend in your life. And these Galentine's Day captions paired with the best (or most embarrassing) pictures of you and your friends are kind of perfect.

Galentine's Day captions for social media:

1. Blessed with the best.

2. My funny Galentine.

3. We go together like chocolate and roses.

4. Sisters before misters.

5. "A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow." — William Shakespeare

6. The life to my party.

7. The only Valentine I need.

8."I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light." — Helen Keller

9. Two peas in a pod.

10. Roses are red, violets are blue, my Galentine is better than my dude.

11. You're like really pretty.

12. Ovaries before brovaries.

13. "Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down." — Oprah Winfrey

14. The friend who'd hide the body is a real one.

15. My sister is better than my mister.

16. The Kamala to my Joe.

17. "I love you so much. I hate everyone that isn't you." — Lena Dunham

18. My favorite "golden girl."

19. Love the wine you're with.

20. February 13th is so underrated.

21. My friendship soulmate.

22. BFFs over boys.

23. "Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them." — Anna Taylor

24. Happy Galentine's Day to my Ann Perkins.

25. Double trouble always.

Honestly, even if you have a significant other, there's no time like the day before Valentine's Day to celebrate the other people you love who are also important in your life. In this case, that would be your best friends who deserve as much of your love as your partner.

Whether you share these Galentine's Day captions on some old and much-loved photos or pair them with memes that make you think of the BFF you haven't seen in months, you can't go wrong with any of them.

