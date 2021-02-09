25 of the Best Galentine's Day Captions for You and Your Bestie

But, in reality, you can use the day to celebrate any special friendships in your life that deserve some extra love.

Long ago, Leslie Knope made Galentine's Day the second-most celebrated day of love in the world and for good reason. Unlike Valentine's Day, which is meant for romantic couples (and sometimes gifting your kids with a few special treats), the day before V-Day is the one that involves celebrating friendships with your best gal pals.

Then again, social media is sometimes the way to go for the millennial or Gen Z best friend in your life. And these Galentine's Day captions paired with the best (or most embarrassing) pictures of you and your friends are kind of perfect.

You could celebrate by sending a surprise gift in the mail to your BFF, or buy some of those adorable elementary school Valentine's Day cards and send them off to all of your closest friends, one by one.

Galentine's Day captions for social media:

1. Blessed with the best. 2. My funny Galentine. 3. We go together like chocolate and roses. 4. Sisters before misters. 5. "A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow." — William Shakespeare

6. The life to my party. 7. The only Valentine I need. 8."I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light." — Helen Keller 9. Two peas in a pod. 10. Roses are red, violets are blue, my Galentine is better than my dude.

11. You're like really pretty. 12. Ovaries before brovaries. 13. "Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down." — Oprah Winfrey 14. The friend who'd hide the body is a real one. 15. My sister is better than my mister.

16. The Kamala to my Joe. 17. "I love you so much. I hate everyone that isn't you." — Lena Dunham 18. My favorite "golden girl." 19. Love the wine you're with. 20. February 13th is so underrated.

Leslie Knope made history with #GalentinesDay a decade ago.



Which ladies are you celebrating today?https://t.co/9Ma0pvclqh — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrec) February 13, 2020

21. My friendship soulmate. 22. BFFs over boys. 23. "Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them." — Anna Taylor 24. Happy Galentine's Day to my Ann Perkins. 25. Double trouble always.