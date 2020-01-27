We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
George R.R. Martin Admits That the 'Game of Thrones' Books Might End Different Than the Show Did

Anyone who watched Game of Thrones knows that the series finale was awful. Not only did it leave so many questions unanswered for fans, but the ending arguably made no sense — even to those that had been watching the show from the beginning.

The HBO hit was based on the A Song of Fire and Ice book series, written by George R.R. Martin. While George did not have a hand in writing the show, the way the show ended was supposed to be how the book series concluded.

But George recently admitted that there might be a new ending on the way. Though nothing is confirmed yet, if you want to reach a potentially more satisfying ending, you'll have to read the books. (Warning: massive spoilers ahead.)