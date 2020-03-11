Google Employee Mercilessly Mocked Over Complaint of Lost Perks While Working From Home

Major tech companies like Alphabet (aka Google) and Facebook have some tremendous perks when employees work on "campus." The food program at Google is basically legendary for the variety of chef-curated, healthy options, and everything is free, from the specialty coffee to the avocado-and-quinoa salads. However, with concerns over the novel coronavirus, which was upgraded this week to a pandemic by the WHO , all the major tech companies in Silicon Valley are encouraging employees to work from home whenever possible.

Work from home is a desirable flexibility perk for most workers for whom it's feasible, whether or not there's a current pandemic. It allows them to avoid long commutes, saving money on gas or public transportation, and it can also be a godsend for parents who have dependents at home due to school closures.

But the downside, as pointed out by one Google employee on a recent forum post, is the loss of all those sweet, sweet perks.