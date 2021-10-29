Grandpa’s Brutally Honest Texts to Granddaughter Has TikTok Cracking Up

Grandpa’s Brutally Honest Texts to Granddaughter Has TikTok Cracking UpBy Mustafa Gatollari
One of the biggest benefits of growing old is that you are afforded the ability to no longer care. You can generally say what you want and do what you want and no one is really going to tell you otherwise. That's because you've spent enough time on this miserable planet and you probably come to the realization that the only way to generate some honest enthusiasm is to go all out.
And that "all-out" mentality can result in some pretty hilarious exchanges, especially when you're getting up there in age because you just don't have time for fuddling about. All of your correspondence needs to be pointed and direct - you have something you need to say and there really isn't enough time to tread lightly on a subject.
This even applies to people that you love, and probably especially so. But then there's the entire question of the generational gap: if you've ever talked with "elders" then they more than likely said something once or twice that raised eyebrows or wouldn't be considered "OK" to say today.
But that didn't stop this TikTok user's grandfather from trying to give her helpful advice.
TikToker MeganElizabeth1016 shared a slide show that featured some of her grandpa's most savage burns. Sure, they're generally unintentionally hilarious which somehow makes them even more hilarious, but he serves up a big ole heaping dose of advice that really cuts straight to the heart of things, regardless of feelings and delicacy.
We have to give grandpa some credit because he does indeed text his granddaughter. And some of the messages are just so brutal that they may even come off as a bit sarcastic or mean-spirited, but the TikTok-er has indicated that he is indeed a big ole' sweetheart.
Whether he's messaging her about the dangers of over-drinking or "dying alone" because she doesn't have a partner, he just really has an oddly forward way of tackling sensitive subjects, and TikTok can't get enough.
Meg's managed to rack up millions of views on the video sharing service with folks demanding more and more of her grandpa. Meg not only obliged her followers with additional texts, but also a video of the man, the myth, the legend himself.
Some of the commenters from her followers took a very heartwarming turn, with folks reminding Meg to cherish every single moment she spends with the man — relatively speaking our grandparents generally aren't around long enough and once they're gone, that's it.
Oftentimes we don't value those around us, no matter or socially tact, or un-tact they may be and once they're gone, we'd long for them to be back in the room with us, coughing loudly, making fart jokes at the dinner table, or sending us text messages urging us to get a girlfriend by a certain age unless we'll die alone.
It seems like Meg is already doing just that and from her online interactions with her gramps, the two appear to be as thick as thieves, how else would he feel so comfortable messaging her such straightforward counsel?