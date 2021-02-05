This "Best Tweet of All Time" Thread Resulted in Some Incredible Throwbacks

Social media's a powerful tool. People have leveraged several applications to change their lives entirely, not only chasing clout but monetizing whatever success and fame they've managed to attain on said platform for serious cash. Other people have managed to become so famous, or infamous on social media that they've gotten themselves into jobs and positions that no one ever thought they'd otherwise manage to land.

While there are tons of people who use social media for "serious" business, others are just logging into their accounts to get a good laugh, and there are plenty of folks who are hilarious, whether intentional or not, on social media. And since brevity is the soul of wit, there's something about Twitter's character that makes for some of the funniest bite-sized snippets that have people rolling.

So when Twitter user @awkward_duck (big relly) hit up her followers asking what the best tweet they've ever seen on the app was, there were tons of responses that were funny and some that were either downright offensive or plain crazy.

Things got vulgar real quick. pic.twitter.com/Qn59gsXbIq — Openly Black. Hit the Link in the Bio (@Ezmoneyjones_) February 4, 2021 Whatever you do, don't search what that is, if you do think it's someone singing like this while getting their freak on, stay blissfully ignorant.

This person who tried to cook chicken like lobster. also, maybe not the best, but probably the wildest series of tweets I've seen because wtf? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/RzsJ3oKBYs — Like 👉🏾🕊 (@Sleepy_Reader) February 4, 2021 There's no way she really sat on the pot while the chicken was being boiled alive...holy moly.

The man has a point. This will always be funny 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fxbwP9PR1F — Toni marie childs long lost sister (@rolaurax) February 4, 2021 If it's good enough for Jesus, then it should be good enough for anyone else, right?

NY slander gets rough. NY slander is always funny af 😆 pic.twitter.com/9QyrzIMBhq — Anti-social Extrovert (@RealFakeShanti) February 4, 2021 It's better when people take it very personally. I have actually seen people slow dancing to "One Mic" though.

This is a wild ride. pic.twitter.com/sbjzm8H3yN — hunter FMTY 3/18 #LetsGoCanes (6-1) (@hunterpolsports) February 4, 2021 The internet is a wonderful place full of knowledge and mysteries that will unveil themselves to you if you're ready to take them on.

Don't eat beans in the movie theater. pic.twitter.com/oV3k3QY1xN — Wear a mask save a granny (@sanymang) February 4, 2021 Because someone will call you out for eating said beans while watching a movie and no one knows why it'll be hilarious but it just is.

This tweet is incredible on so many levels. pic.twitter.com/mdHZxvNzCt — Jazmín (@jsandozr) February 4, 2021 One: it's hilarious if he's seriously advocating for being a deadbeat dad. Two: he's an expert-level troll and so many people fell for that bait and he still maintained character. Three: he's highlighting the hypocrisy of some people who act like the "vibe police" or who refuse to look at their own lame excuses for giving up on someone or something. It's mesmerizingly good.

Kanye West wants to absolve himself of water bottle responsibilities. This Kanye tweet lives absolutely rent free in my head pic.twitter.com/UISy7WH66h — Kerry N (@kerryhanna23) February 4, 2021 It'll roll around, if it falls on the floor you have to pick it up, find a place for it, if you drink from it now you have to be in charge of throwing it out. Mad annoying.

My kind of eulogy. pic.twitter.com/e8CnPJLuLI — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) February 4, 2021

Raw dogging reality. There's a lot, and they're mostly from jabouki. pic.twitter.com/qOrWr7HmUv — Audley's plant sanitarium (@AudleyZDarke) February 3, 2021

I mean what else did they do? pic.twitter.com/eq54Chmvcd — idea (@NIGGA_IDEA) February 4, 2021

I mean, they've got a point. literally iconic and i will never stop talking about it pic.twitter.com/qgbvYqwne7 — Venus in Black (@blacctalisman) February 4, 2021

Yes, because babies are born with Alzheimer's. pic.twitter.com/XdAJSL4cGk — Openly Black. Hit the Link in the Bio (@Ezmoneyjones_) February 4, 2021

"Talk to me about what." pic.twitter.com/jf4AH8E8Os — 𝕵𝖆𝖜𝖓𝖎𝖐𝖔𝖜𝖘𝖐𝖎 (@Lakergrrrl) February 3, 2021

Exactly. It would make me ungrateful. pic.twitter.com/a4ioi24AhR — Glizzy Gladiator (@capostatus85) February 4, 2021

Is he doing that in the food court? That's her in the morning pic.twitter.com/THTVGmWs0t — Maki-waifu🥚 of the『CKT』 (@waifu_maki) February 4, 2021

This is horrific. pic.twitter.com/hlf3Ib8wr9 — Kidusa 🧟‍♀️ (@_ohthatsKi) February 4, 2021

What. pic.twitter.com/MGfq374TFN — Marcus (@STOPFLEXIN) February 4, 2021

What did I do to you lord? pic.twitter.com/0dHJOux68M — TJA™ 🅥 (@JaimeAk_) February 4, 2021

Just let your neighbor borrow some water! This was a tweet I could never forget. pic.twitter.com/lVx4InItgu — taylor davis (@AAAAAPlus) February 4, 2021

But is your headache gone, or no? pic.twitter.com/unoAwSFrtG — Jnr🎖 (@Akramz_Jnr) February 4, 2021

How's he tweeting from beyond the grave? pic.twitter.com/18mbUEZ7AR — Minister Ahkhenheton Jones (@theori) February 4, 2021

Let him cure your cancer. I see all these tweets but this is definitely number one. pic.twitter.com/KvlaEFOVgB — Flawed genius. (@IamthatMorris) February 4, 2021

Must not be a fan. There are many but this is one of my personal favorites. pic.twitter.com/71mhmh8K0W — Double Entendre 3000 (@LebronJamesBond) February 3, 2021

Not a very flattering picture. This one by @earringdealer is always in the running for me. pic.twitter.com/ePvneqt8KS — The Randolorian (@ATLboneNbred) February 3, 2021

This has no business being this funny. pic.twitter.com/C0fLbUXWyv — Ja-La (@Joceeboo) February 4, 2021

Bless his heart. Sam Smith discovering that racism exists in London and feeling like he has to shine a light on it in case no one would believe him... 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rx42IUKzHl — Samar @TheMJAP (@TheMJAP) February 4, 2021

Brutal. pic.twitter.com/6SYluPx1L2 — Esther Ikoro (@EstyIkoro) February 3, 2021

Good job heroes. pic.twitter.com/OtHisHbbmI — sιмσηε мιssιcк sтαη αccσυηт (@heyyitsjanea) February 4, 2021

That's not even a job. pic.twitter.com/iluz7gAvlX — marcus (@lowkeyscum) February 4, 2021

Literally the only outcomes. pic.twitter.com/AFsmAJqVxV — JW 🌹 (@VeryRealJeremy2) February 4, 2021

Sometimes just hitting honesty is the best thing you can do. This never fails to take me out pic.twitter.com/mNofgRGV7K — 🌙The Autumn Moon🌙 (@hxrryjxke) February 4, 2021

What are the odds? One of my favorites pic.twitter.com/kZl54MuQ4U — John (@Ultimatejrl26) February 4, 2021

That's one way to look at it. I hope it's not too late to submit pic.twitter.com/p71OKH7zsu — Divine_leader (@SupaSensei_7) February 4, 2021

Ignorance is bliss. pic.twitter.com/kdaxPqU2E8 — Marie Chellie💜🧡🤍 (@marie_chellie) February 3, 2021

It's a pretty darn good album. hits different now though pic.twitter.com/ADSqFQSLnB — Max Berger (@maxberger) February 3, 2021