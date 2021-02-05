Logo
This "Best Tweet of All Time" Thread Resulted in Some Incredible Throwbacks

Feb. 5 2021

Social media's a powerful tool. People have leveraged several applications to change their lives entirely, not only chasing clout but monetizing whatever success and fame they've managed to attain on said platform for serious cash. Other people have managed to become so famous, or infamous on social media that they've gotten themselves into jobs and positions that no one ever thought they'd otherwise manage to land.

While there are tons of people who use social media for "serious" business, others are just logging into their accounts to get a good laugh, and there are plenty of folks who are hilarious, whether intentional or not, on social media. And since brevity is the soul of wit, there's something about Twitter's character that makes for some of the funniest bite-sized snippets that have people rolling.

So when Twitter user @awkward_duck (big relly) hit up her followers asking what the best tweet they've ever seen on the app was, there were tons of responses that were funny and some that were either downright offensive or plain crazy.

Things got vulgar real quick.

Whatever you do, don't search what that is, if you do think it's someone singing like this while getting their freak on, stay blissfully ignorant.

This person who tried to cook chicken like lobster.

There's no way she really sat on the pot while the chicken was being boiled alive...holy moly.

The man has a point.

If it's good enough for Jesus, then it should be good enough for anyone else, right?

NY slander gets rough.

It's better when people take it very personally. I have actually seen people slow dancing to "One Mic" though.

This is a wild ride.

The internet is a wonderful place full of knowledge and mysteries that will unveil themselves to you if you're ready to take them on.

Don't eat beans in the movie theater.

Because someone will call you out for eating said beans while watching a movie and no one knows why it'll be hilarious but it just is.

This tweet is incredible on so many levels.

One: it's hilarious if he's seriously advocating for being a deadbeat dad. Two: he's an expert-level troll and so many people fell for that bait and he still maintained character. Three: he's highlighting the hypocrisy of some people who act like the "vibe police" or who refuse to look at their own lame excuses for giving up on someone or something. It's mesmerizingly good.

Kanye West wants to absolve himself of water bottle responsibilities.

It'll roll around, if it falls on the floor you have to pick it up, find a place for it, if you drink from it now you have to be in charge of throwing it out. Mad annoying.

My kind of eulogy.

Raw dogging reality.

I mean what else did they do?

I mean, they've got a point.

Yes, because babies are born with Alzheimer's.

"Talk to me about what."

Exactly. It would make me ungrateful.

Is he doing that in the food court?

This is horrific.

What.

What did I do to you lord?

Just let your neighbor borrow some water!

But is your headache gone, or no?

How's he tweeting from beyond the grave?

Let him cure your cancer.

Must not be a fan.

Not a very flattering picture.

This has no business being this funny.

Bless his heart.

Brutal.

Good job heroes.

That's not even a job.

Literally the only outcomes.

Sometimes just hitting honesty is the best thing you can do.

What are the odds?

That's one way to look at it.

Ignorance is bliss.

It's a pretty darn good album.

"I wish that was me."

What are some of the most outrageous tweets you've ever seen on Twitter?

