Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images 'Grey's Anatomy' Might Be Killing Off Another Character- Who Will Survive The Next Episode? By Olivia Hebert Mar. 30 2023, Published 8:17 p.m. ET

In the nail-biting first episode of Grey's Anatomy's two-part arc, the fate of fan-favorite Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) is left up in the air. Historically, the show hasn't pulled any punches when it comes to killing off beloved characters. Will Addison share McDreamy's fate or will the writers bring Kate Walsh back for more? Keep reading to find out.

Why did Addison come back?

Source: ABC Chandra Wilson in Grey's Anatomy Season 19, Episode 11 "Training Day."

Kate Walsh returned as Addison Montgomery for "Training Day," a renowned, talented neonatal surgeon and OB/GYN. She made a special appearance at Grey Sloan Memorial to welcome Miranda Bailey's (Chandra Wilson) OB/GYN trainees for her new clinic, Elena Bailey Reproductive Healthcare Clinic.

Over the course of the season, Addison and Bailey have been on the front lines fighting to get women access to proper reproductive health care. While Addison has been traveling the country with a moving clinic and become a figurehead in the pro-choice movement, Bailey has been setting up the clinic at Grey Sloan Memorial. Addison's pro-choice beliefs make her a polarizing figure online, leading to people doxxing her and her family.

Addison reveals to Bailey that people hacked her phone and leaked her private information. Not only that but her moving clinic was vandalized and destroyed. Due to the vitriol, she's faced, she's not sure if she has what it takes to keep fighting the good fight anymore.

Pro-life protests outside of Bailey's clinic grows ugly

Source: ABC Kate Walsh in Grey's Anatomy Season 19, Episode 11 "Training Day."

Addison's arrival leads to pro-life protests outside of the clinic. As the crowd grows, they become more violent, one protestor throws a brick scrawled with the words "Montgomery Murders" through the window. The brick hits new intern Benson "Blue" Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) and knocks him to the ground. While Kwan is patched up by a pregnant trainee, who reveals that she may have alerted Addison's haters to her location after she excitedly posted about Addison on Instagram.

After escorting patients through a safe route out of the doorway and to their cars, the trainee tries to apologize to Addison about the whole situation. But before she can, a car mows them both down in the middle of the street. The episode ends with their fates up in the air.

Will Addison die in the next episode?

Source: ABC Kate Walsh in Grey's Anatomy Season 19, Episode 11 "Training Day."

Grey's Anatomy is famous for killing its darlings, but after everything fans have endured, does it have the stomach to kill off Addison? Most character deaths have coincided with cast exits, but Kate Walsh has thus far remained mum on whether or not she will return for the recently renewed Season 20.