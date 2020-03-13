We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
toilet-distress-1584110861131.jpg
Source: Getty

Pregnant Woman Pissed off at Guy With Diarrhea for Not Letting Her Cut in Front of Him in Men's Room

Life etiquette pretty much dictates that no matter what situation you're in, you give a pregnant woman first rights. Sitting down on a bus or a train while a pregnant woman stands? Get up and let her take a load off. In line to get some food at a party? Let her go in front of you. Waiting to use the bathroom? You best get out of the way when someone who's developing a human inside their body needs to go.

Or maybe that's not always the case?

Redditor hdudbb related a fairly harrowing tale of gastrointestinal distress at work that required him to prevent a pregnant coworker from using the men's room as he waited to use a stall.

We've all been in those situations at one point in our lives where the stress of having to go to the bathroom is so great, there's nothing else on our minds save for relieving ourselves in a suitable fashion.