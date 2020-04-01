Hospitals are Threatening to Fire Doctors Who Speak Out About PPE Shortages and It Needs to Stop

Mazurkiewicz, the Chicago nurse who was fired, said that she was encouraging colleagues to wear more protective gear because she has asthma and cares for her elderly father.

“A lot of hospitals are lying to their workers and saying that simple masks are sufficient and nurses are getting sick and they are dying,” she said. “I didn’t want to get infected because I’m not wearing the proper mask and then spread it to my patients and my family."

The hospital declined to comment because Mazurkiewicz has filed a lawsuit.