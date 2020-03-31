Houseparty Was Reportedly Hacked, So You Should Probably Delete the App

Apparently, many Houseparty users have taken to Twitter, saying their accounts were hacked, but the rumors have been denied by the app's creators. On Monday, March 30, Houseparty's Twitter account posted: "All Houseparty accounts are safe - the service is secure, has never been compromised, and doesn’t collect passwords for other sites."

With the accusations, however, people are claiming that users should delete all accounts from phones and desktops ASAP. See what they had to say about it below.