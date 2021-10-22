How Do Prop Guns Actually Work? Why the Alec Baldwin Story Is So Tragic

Given the safety protocols around guns on film sets, many experts are confused as to how a gun could do this much damage. "There's basic safety measures on every set," armorer Mike Tristano, told the BBC. "You never point a gun, even if it is not a firing gun, at anyone else. I'm at a loss how this could have happened and how it could have done that much damage."

Actors do sometimes fire directly at the camera in films, in order to achieve a certain visual effect. "If you are in the line of fire... You would have a face mask, you would have goggles, you would stand behind a Perspex screen, and you would minimize the number of people by the camera, " Mike continued ."What I don't understand in this instance is how two people have been injured, one tragically killed, in the same event."