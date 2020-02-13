YouTube Applause Is a New Way to Directly Support Your Favorite Creators

Avid YouTube fans know that the platform's full-time creators struggle to keep a consistent income. With fluctuating monetization rules and creators suddenly being purged, the fate of a full-time YouTuber is an uncertain one.

While many creators find solace in other sites, like Patreon, to keep a consistent monthly income, YouTube has recently rolled out the applause feature in an effort to provide more opportunities for creators to earn a direct income from the site.