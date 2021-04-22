Hilary Duff Is Starring in a 'How I Met Your Mother' Spinoff

If you've been hoping for a How I Met Your Mother spinoff, then you're in luck. It's been years since the show ended back in March 2014, and now we're finally getting How I Met Your Father after years of its creators trying to make it happen.

According to Deadline, Craig Thomas, Carter Bays, and Emily Spivey wrote a pilot for the show back in 2014 for CBS. It was never picked up, and later attempts to get it greenlit never worked out until now.