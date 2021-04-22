Hilary Duff Is Starring in a 'How I Met Your Mother' Spinoff

Hilary Duff Is Starring in a 'How I Met Your Mother' SpinoffBy Kori Williams
Apr. 22 2021, Published 2:03 p.m. ET
If you've been hoping for a How I Met Your Mother spinoff, then you're in luck. It's been years since the show ended back in March 2014, and now we're finally getting How I Met Your Father after years of its creators trying to make it happen.
According to Deadline, Craig Thomas, Carter Bays, and Emily Spivey wrote a pilot for the show back in 2014 for CBS. It was never picked up, and later attempts to get it greenlit never worked out until now.
When is the 'How I Met Your Father' release date?
Right now, there's no release date for the new series, but there's speculation that it will be released later on in 2021. There hasn't been any indication that the show has started filming, but if it does begin soon, How I Met Your Father could be ready to stream by the end of the year.
But because the same people from How I Met Your Mother will be involved in the sequel, it may be worth the wait. Fans may get to see a few similarities between the two shows and get a good dose of nostalgia.
Thanks to Hulu, How I Met Your Father is getting a season of 10 episodes with its creators, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, as writers and executive producers. "We are beyond excited to be bringing How I Met Your Father to Hulu," they said. "Carter and Craig’s iconic original series revolutionized the half-hour comedy, and we are so honored to be carrying the torch forward for the next generation."
Here's what we know about the plot so far: A character named Sophie is going to be telling her son the story of how she met his father. According to Variety, the show takes place in the future and the stories Sophie is telling are flashbacks from 2021. They talk about Sophie's young adult life with her friends and how they deal with life at that time.
Who's in the cast?
Lizzie McGuire actress Hilary Duff has already confirmed that she's going to be starring in How I Met Your Father. On her Instagram, she posted a video of herself saying the famous line, "Suit up," that Barney Stinson from the original show was known for.
"Where's your suit?" she begins. "Suit up!" She says she's going to be playing Sophie: "I'm really excited to dig in and start finding out who Sophie is going to be and the new on-screen family that I'm going to have."
Hilary will also produce the new show. No other cast members have been confirmed so far, but it would be exciting if some cast members from the original show also star or at least make guest appearances on the new show.
It's also not clear how exactly this new show will connect to the original. They do both use the same plot device, and Deadline says the new show will use the same kind of "multi- and single-camera approach." But we'll just have to wait and see if the characters on How I Met Your Father are connected in a big way with those from the original show.