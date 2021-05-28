How Much Did the 'Friends' Cast Get Paid for the Reunion? It's a LOT

Back in 2020, Deadline reported that each of the Friends castmates was going to be paid anywhere from $3 to $4 million to appear in the reunion. No one would officially comment on that at the time, but overall, talent for the special was said to cost around $20 million total.

But this apparently wasn't the first amount of money the Friends cast was offered. According to The Wall Street Journal, they were initially offered $1 million to appear at the reunion, but someone close to the cast said that they rejected the offer.

It was only after a lot of negotiations between them, WBTV and HBO Max that an agreement was reached. Deadline also says that they "came to a standstill" at the end of 2019 and it took weeks to reach common ground.