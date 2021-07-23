Almost No One in the 'Gossip Girl' Cast Is Actually a Teenager in Real Life

Most teenage characters in primetime teen dramas are played by adults. That's just a fact, and it's been going on since long before Joey crawled into Dawson's window on Dawson's Creek. We all accept it, but when the cast for the Gossip Girl reboot was picked, fans still wondered how old the actors were compared to their fictional counterparts.

In the show, most of the kids are supposed to be teenagers in high school — despite acting like they're far older than they are. And even though they seem to have the kind of sophistication most 20-somethings would kill for IRL, these "kids" are just ridiculously mature. But that's also par for the course with teen dramas.

So, how old is the Gossip Girl reboot cast?