How to Beat Cliff (and His Pesky Aerodactyl) in 'Pokémon GO'

It's the beginning of a new month in Pokémon GO, and it's all about Team Rocket. According to the game's official account, Jessie and James will be moving on from the game at the end of February, meaning it's time to use this month to take them (and other Team Rocket leaders) down.

Team Rocket Leader Cliff has been especially hard for players to beat this month. Considering the variety of Pokémon he uses in battle, battling him a bit tricky. Here's how to beat Cliff in Pokémon GO.