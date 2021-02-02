How to Beat Cliff (and His Pesky Aerodactyl) in 'Pokémon GO'By Sara Belcher
Feb. 2 2021, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
It's the beginning of a new month in Pokémon GO, and it's all about Team Rocket. According to the game's official account, Jessie and James will be moving on from the game at the end of February, meaning it's time to use this month to take them (and other Team Rocket leaders) down.
Team Rocket Leader Cliff has been especially hard for players to beat this month. Considering the variety of Pokémon he uses in battle, battling him a bit tricky. Here's how to beat Cliff in Pokémon GO.
What are Aerodactyl's weaknesses in 'Pokémon GO'?
When facing off against Cliff, he has a specific lineup of Pokémon he chooses from, but one thing remains consistent in these battles: he always starts with Aerodactyl. As a Rock and Flying type Pokémon, Aerodactyl tends to be vulnerable to Water, Steel, Rock, Ice, and Electric type Pokémon and moves, meaning any Pokémon you have in your collection with these moves will give you the upper hand in your battle against him.
Some Pokémon who it might be good to go into this battle with include Tyranitar, Empoleon, Electivire, Blastoise, and Raikou, among others. These Pokémon each have their own fast and charge moves that will be good counters to Aerodactyl's attacks.
Just be sure to steer clear of Bug, Fire, Flying, Poison, Normal, and Ground Pokémon, as they won't be very effective in this battle.
How to beat Cliff in 'Pokémon GO':
Trying to beat Team Rocket leader Cliff will be a hard challenge, but the rewards for winning a battle with him are worth it.
While Cliff always starts his battles with Aerodactyl, there's some variation in the rest of his typical line up. For his second Pokémon, Cliff usually chooses between Gallade, Cradily or Slowking, while his third Pokémon will be between Dusknoir, Mamoswine or Tyranitar.
Each of these Pokémon has their own weaknesses, and you have a few options when building your own team before going into battle with him.
Gallade, for example, is a Psychic and Fighting type Pokémon, making it susceptible to attacks from Ghost, Flying, and Fairy type Pokémon. You should stay away from Fighting and Rock type Pokémon and attacks when fighting against this one, as they won't be as effective.
On Sunday, February 28, Jessie and James will be leaving the world of Pokémon GO, and the Special Research story featuring Shiny Celebi will no longer be available. pic.twitter.com/9PNfaEQSQ2— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 1, 2021
Cradily is a Rock and Grass type Pokémon, and Pokémon with Steel, Ice, Fighting, and/or Bug characteristic or attacks will really pack a punch. Avoid Electric and Normal type Pokémon and moves to be successful in battle with Cradily.
As a Water and Psychic type Pokémon, Slowking is weaker against Grass, Ghost, Electric, Dark, and Bug Pokémon, while you should avoid Fighting, Fire, Psychic, Ice, Water, and Steel types.
For Cliff's third round, Mamoswine is an Ice and Ground type. Utilize Water, Steel, Grass, Fighting, and Fire types for this one, but avoid Electric and Poison types.
As a Dark and Rock type Pokémon, Tyranitar is most susceptible to attacks from Fighting types, though Water, Steel, Grass, Ground, Fairy, and Bug types will also do well here. Avoid Psychic, Normal, Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, and Poison types.
Finally, Dusknoir is a Ghost Pokémon, who is actually weak to other Ghost types, as well as Dark type moves. Avoid Fighting, Normal, Poison, and Bug types.
When fighting Cliff, you'd probably do best if your lineup included Fighting, Steel, Electric, and Water type Pokémon and movies, and you should generally avoid Normal and Poison types.