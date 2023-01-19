Home > Gaming Source: BitLife Everything You Need to Complete the Hell's Kitchen Challenge in 'BitlLife' By Jon Bitner Jan. 19 2023, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

The quirky mobile game BitLife is constantly releasing new challenges for players to attempt – and one of the newest challenges requires quite a time commitment. The Hell's Kitchen Challenge tasks you with becoming a world-famous chef, and achieving that goal means you’ll need to make several critical decisions throughout your virtual life. Here’s a closer look at how to complete the Hells Kitchen Challenge in BitLife.

How to complete the Hells Kitchen Challenge in 'BitLife'.

If you want to complete the Hells Kitchen Challenge, you’ll need to perform five very specific tasks. From start to finish, these are the five in-game milestones required for the challenge: Be a male born in the UK

Get into college on a soccer scholarship

Become a famous chef

Insult your coworkers more than 25 times

Appear on a talk show more than 10 times Once you’ve wrapped up those tasks, you’ll have completed the Hell's Kitchen Challenge.

Tips to complete the Hells Kitchen Challenge in 'BitLife'

While much of your success in BitLife is left to chance, there are a few things you can do to increase your odds of completing the Hell's Kitchen Challenge. The first thing you can do to create a new character and ensure they’re born in the UK – if you forget this step, then you’ll be out of luck for the rest of the challenge and will need to start a new character.

Once you’ve created a character from the UK, be sure to choose smart decisions that will allow you to get good grades and hone your athletic abilities. You’ll need to have a good combination of smarts and athletic skills to get into college on a soccer scholarship, so prioritize those areas over everything else.

We've been cooking up something DEVIOUS, Bitizens. 😈 The Hell's Kitchen Challenge is LIVE! ⏲ pic.twitter.com/OKffhb0VtM — BitLife (@BitLifeApp) January 14, 2023

When it’s time to start looking for a job, seek out something in the food and beverage industry. Keep in mind that the Chef career might not be available right away, so put in a few years working other restaurant positions before applying to a new job.

After several years of hard work, you should be able to earn the title of Executive Chef and Celebrity Chef. From here, head into the "Occupation" menu to insult your coworkers, then navigate to the "Activities" menu to find any talk shows that are accepting interviews.

Get your 💩 together, Bitizens! It's time to beat the Hell’s Kitchen Challenge. 👨‍🍳 #BitLifeChallengehttps://t.co/dVq5LrCbOe — BitLife (@BitLifeApp) January 15, 2023

Completing all these tasks takes a lot of time, so it pays to build a healthy character that’ll live a long time. This will give you a few extra years to focus on the Hell's Kitchen Challenge without hitting the “Game Over” screen before appearing on your last few talk shows.