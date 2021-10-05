Is It Possible to Delete Your Drafts on TikTok? Here's How to Do It

The world would be a better place if more people just left whatever piece of correspondence they decided to write or record in a fit of emotion in a drafts folder, whether it's an email to an ex, an angsty Facebook post that is peak passive-aggressiveness, or a TikTok video you thought was a good idea at the time.

How do you delete drafts on TikTok?

There are tons of people on TikTok who are hoping to become the next Bella Poarch or Charli D'Amelio who probably have draft videos where they're hopping on a trend bandwagon, or maybe clips where they messed up whatever weird gesticulation to a trending song. Is there a way to delete those unwanted TikTok drafts so they don't clog your page?

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Being reminded of these visual failures or ill-conceived videos you probably shouldn't have posted in the first place can be a big-time bummer and there are tons of TikTok users who want to know how to delete drafts on TikTok. Well, it's a pretty straightforward process. First, open the app. Then...

Head on over to the "Me" button located in the upper right-hand corner of your screen. Tap it. Tap "Drafts." This will (spoiler alert!) take you to your drafts folder. After crying at the draft you swore was a good idea at the time, you'll want to swipe right to left on it until you see the word "Delete" appear on your screen. Hit "Delete." A confirmation box will pop up asking if you really want to do this. My advice: Don't hesitate. Delete the draft immediately and come up with something you're not on the fence about.

Article continues below advertisement

i found this on my tiktok drafts omg 😭 pic.twitter.com/XGZw7OVhtW — ian 🍯 (@mixxiwixx) October 4, 2021

And voila! That's it. That's exactly how you go through the process of deleting draft videos on TikTok. Note that while you'll be able to see your videos in the online web browser version of the app, the aforementioned instructions seem to only work with the mobile smartphone version of TikTok as of this writing.

Article continues below advertisement