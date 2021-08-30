The "Like I Can" TikTok Trend Celebrates the Beauty of Loving Relationships

The "Like I Can" TikTok Trend Celebrates the Beauty of Loving RelationshipsBy Leila Kozma
Aug. 30 2021, Published 1:53 p.m. ET
London-born melody maker Sam Smith took to TikTok to thank fans for their continued support in August 2021, after one of Sam's previous hits, "Like I Can," went viral on the platform thanks to a new trend.
"Like I Can" is enjoying its second renaissance, with many TikTokers using it for videos celebrating the most inspiring relationships in their lives. So, what exactly does the "Like I Can" trend entail?
The "Like I Can" trend on TikTok puts loving relationships into the focal point.
Several TikTokers used Sam's ever-popular 2014 song to draw more attention to the closest-knit relationship they or those around them have. Take, for instance, a short clip a user named Amelie (@helaasamelie) shared, which celebrates the love her parents have for each other.
Following a brief introduction provided by Amelie, the short clip cuts to candid footage of her parents spending some downtime at a café. Amelie's dad appears to be completely engrossed by his wife. Amelie's clip was viewed by 13.9 million people and counting.
Another TikToker named @makena.cain opted for a similar approach, posting a short video in which she shows off her latest ink to her grandmother. It's understood that she had her grandmother's name tattooed onto her ribcage. After the big reveal, the two exchange a tight hug.
"I have her with me forever," reads the caption.
Posted on Aug. 16, 2021, the short clip garnered 3.9 million views so far. Needless to add, it moved many TikTokers.
"This is so weird, but my grandma died last spring. She looks exactly like yours, and I'm in tears right now. Give her another hug for me, please," commented @indeed__.
Others used Sam Smith's hit song "Like I Can" to give thanks to their closest friends.
A TikToker named KD (@katy.smithhh) posted a short clip that sees her and her bestie, Jasmine (@meat_chunks_123), transform a public restroom into their personal playground and perform a trick inside two neighboring cubicles.
Another TikToker named Ariana Lee (@arianalee99) hopped on the TikTok trend to shed light on a hitherto unacknowledged aspect of her relationship with her best friend.
"I wanted to do this trend with my bestie, but I realized we have no cute vids together," she captioned the clip.
Instead of a swoon-worthy montage, she shot some footage of herself nodding along and lip-synching to Sam's iconic song — which was interrupted by a cat toward the end.
Meanwhile, a TikToker named Rydoggggg (@rymed00) uploaded a short clip of a giggly baby. The clip has been viewed by 5.1 million people and counting.
"I'm about to throw away my birth control," commented Kaley (@simoncowellsloverr.)
Here's how you can recreate the "Like I Can" TikTok trend at home.
Unlike the Candyman Challenge or the Nightmare Challenge, the "Like I Can" TikTok trend doesn't have stylistic requirements. To join in, all you need to do is tap the "+" button to start shooting, select Sam Smith's "Like I Can" from the sound library, and upload footage celebrating your relationship with a person close to you.