If You're Unhappy With 'Cyberpunk 2077,' Here's How to Get a Refund

The developers postponed the game's release date three times , before finally deciding the title would be released across platforms on Dec. 10. But within hours of the game's launch, many players had complaints.

Video game developers CD Projekt Red spent almost a decade developing the long-awaited dystopian RPG game Cyberpunk 2077 , but even after all of the hype surrounding the game, many players found themselves severely disappointed with the title.

While developers have promised to roll out a series of updates fixing these performance issues, many are dissatisfied with their purchase — and some are looking to get a refund for Cyberpunk 2077 altogether.

Gamers found the much-hyped graphics were subpar on "older" consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and many PC gamers also had gripes with the game's visuals.

CD Projekt Red apologized for potentially misleading consumers.

After days of players complaining about bugs and glitches on older consoles, the Cyberpunk 2077 developers released a statement apologizing for the issues. "We would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase," they said in a statement on Twitter. "We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One."

CDPR promised it had been working tirelessly to roll out the updates necessary to make Cyberpunk 2077 run smoother on the last-generation consoles, but revealed it would be February before all of the bugs were likely to be fixed. The company said on Dec. 14 that it had already introduced one patch fix and another would be coming "within the next seven days." This would be followed by "Patch #1" in January and "Patch #2" in February, with specific patches to be revealed closer to those dates.

Article continues below advertisement

"Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles," CDPR wrote. "They won't make the game on last-gen look like it's running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now." The frustration gamers are having with this is partially due to how hard it is to secure the next-gen consoles, as new drops of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X frequently sell out in minutes.