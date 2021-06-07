Find the Chat Function Annoying on TikTok Live? Don't Worry, You Can Hide It!

The sheer power that TikTok has in the social media sphere nowadays is undeniable. The short video-sharing app has amassed hundreds of millions of users worldwide (689 million as of January 2021, to be exact) and has influenced virtually every other social media app's approach to content since it became popular.

Although TikTok has influenced a lot of other major social media apps in different ways, it has also pulled influence from its older cohorts as well. Notably, TikTok introduced the ability for content creators to live-stream themselves within the app. Of course, this has led to some amazing content that fans have loved, but some aspects of the app's live layout leave something to be desired.

If for you, that desire is to remove the stream of comments appearing under your live video, luckily there's a solution. Keep reading to find out the required steps to hide the comments under a TikTok Live video.

Here's how to hide the chat feature on TikTok Live, step by step.

In some live videos, creators want fans to be able to comment and want to interact with their audience. But if that is not you, it's understandable! Sometimes you want to just share your live stream without an incessant stream of other user's thoughts scrolling on the screen as well.

Thankfully TikTok has integrated some settings that allow you to toggle that feature on and off. The first thing you'll need to do is log in to your TikTok account. Once on the main screen, tap the "plus" icon that appears within the main toolbar.

Next, the in-app camera tool opens. From there you'll navigate to the Live tab that shows up within the bottom menu and give it a tap. Once the Live menu comes up, tap "settings," which should be visible on the right-hand side of the screen. A slider will appear, and once you toggle it off, it will disable the ability for other users to comment at all during your live streams.

Don't worry if you ever want to change that back, either! The feature isn't a permanent change, and you can easily re-enable comments on Live videos by following the exact same steps and moving the slider back to its original position. This new feature allows a much greater level of depth and specificity with regard to live stream controls on TikTok compared to its rivals, once again proving why the phenom video-sharing app is at the top of the social media game.