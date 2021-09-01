It's Easy to Make an Original Sound on TikTok — Here's How

At certain times, you'll want to upload your own audio to the app to add to your videos. Here's how to make an original sound on TikTok.

Popular video-sharing app TikTok is home to countless trends (both good and bad ) and is a hub of creativity for many Gen Z and millennial creators. If you're not familiar with the app, there can be a learning curve when it comes to creating content.

TikTok is filled with original audios to add to your videos, but sometimes you need to create your own. Whether you want to share your own original creation or upload your own version of popular audio for your own trend, there are a variety of reasons you would want to have your own original ones for your videos. It's actually pretty easy to make your own audio on the app. To start, make sure you have your audio already saved to your phone as a video.

You can use any third-party apps to make your audio or record it on your phone regularly, depending on what kind of audio you're looking to upload. Upload your video to TikTok by selecting the "+" sign in the center of the bottom bar. Click "Upload" and select your video from your camera roll. Progress to the end of the upload process, but before you post the video, edit the privacy settings on it.

Make sure you change your video from "public" to "private" so only you can see it. Once your video is posted, go to your profile and select the lock button to view your private videos. Select the video you just uploaded and click on the audio at the bottom. Then, you should be able to make more videos using that sound. If you can't make more videos with that sound for some reason, temporarily set the video to public until there are other videos made with the sound. Then it should remain available.

