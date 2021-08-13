The High Roller's Room Is an Important 'Big Brother' Twist

As our trusty Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves says, always expect the unexpected. On top of everything the houseguests have endured this season, there is yet another twist. And this time, it's in the form of a new secret spot in the house called the High Roller's Room , which is all about luck, skill, and fan votes.

You know we can't get a Big Brother season without the help of viewers at home voting on something besides America's Favorite Houseguest. And the High Roller's Room sounds like the kind of twist that could drastically change players' individual games.

Now that teams are gone and the Wildcard Competition is behind players, there is a new twist to keep them up at night.