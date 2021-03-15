Here's How to Watch All of the 2021 Best Picture Nominees

Here's How to Watch All of the 2021 Best Picture NomineesBy Sara Belcher
Mar. 15 2021, Published 5:14 p.m. ET
The Oscar nominations have finally been announced, and the Best Picture category is currently stacked with a multitude of beautiful, thought-provoking films.
Of course, you've probably already got an idea of which movie you're hoping will win, but if you haven't gotten an chance to see most of the nominees, here's how to watch all of the titles.
Here's how to watch 'Minari.'
This title, from Lee Isaac Chung, follows a Korean American family through the trials and tribulations of their search for the American dream when they move to a farm in Arkansas. Starring Steven Yeun and Han Ye-ri, Minari currently has a 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Minari isn't currently available on any streaming platforms, but those dying to see it before the Oscars can rent the movie through YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, or Amazon Prime for $19.99.
Here's how to watch 'Sound of Metal.'
Another favorite on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96 percent rating, Sound of Metal follows heavy metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) as he begins to lose his hearing. He and the other half of his rock group, Lou (Olivia Cooke), grapple with balancing their health and passions. This title is currently nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture.
You can watch Sound of Metal exclusively with an Amazon Prime Video subscription at no additional cost.
Here's how to watch 'Mank.'
Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, and Lily Collins all star in Mank, a biographical drama following screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz as he created the critically-acclaimed movie Citizen Kane. The film currently has 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (for Gary Oldman's role), and Best Supporting Actress (for Amanda Seyfried's character).
Mank is currently available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.
Here's how to watch 'Promising Young Woman.'
Promising Young Woman follows 30-year-old med school dropout Cassie Thomas (played by Carey Mulligan) as she seeks to avenge her college best friend who was sexually assaulted. The movie is considered a "black comedy thriller" (similar to the previous Oscar-winning film Parasite), and is nominated for five Academy Awards total.
Like Minari, it's not available on streaming sites, but it can be rented for $19.99 on most video on demand platforms like YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, or Amazon Prime.
Here's how to watch 'The Father.'
The Father follows 80-year-old Anthony (Anthony Hopkins) as he quarrels with his daughter, Anne (Olivia Colman), as she tries to find a suitable caretaker for him as his grip on reality begins to slip.
The film is still available in select theaters across the country for those who can't wait for it to be available to rent online starting March 26.
Here's how to watch 'Judas and the Black Messiah.'
Judas and the Black Messiah is another biographical drama depicting the betrayal and assassination of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), who was the chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in the 1960s.
Judas and the Black Messiah was released on HBO Max at the same time as its theatrical release on Feb. 12, but it was removed from the service on March 14. It's currently unclear when it will be available to stream again before the Oscars.
Here's how to watch 'The Trial of the Chicago 7.'
Based on the notorious 1963 trial, which charged seven anti-Vietnam War protestors with inciting the 1968 Democratic National Convention riots in Chicago, the film's ensemble cast features actors like Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Keaton, Eddie Redmayne, and others.
The Trial of the Chicago 7 is currently available to stream exclusively on Netflix.
Here's how to watch 'Nomadland.'
This film follows Fern (Frances McDormand), a woman in her 60s, as she navigates living in a van as her rural Nevada town goes through an economic collapse. Featuring real nomads, cast as Fern's mentors and friends, the movie is currently nominated for six Academy Awards.
Nomadland is currently available to stream exclusively on Hulu.