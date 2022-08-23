Gamescom Is an Annual Gaming Conference in Germany — Here's How to Watch the Event

Gamescom is an annual gaming event that takes place in Germany every August. The conference initially began in 2009 and has seen yearly events ever since. Though Gamescom takes place in Germany, it typically hosts several international developers and publishers l like Capcom, Sony, and Square Enix.

You can expect to see plenty of hype-inducing announcements from Gamescom, including exclusive gameplay, hardware upgrades, and updates on upcoming titles.